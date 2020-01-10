Souza-Baranowski prison locked up after correction officer attacked by six prisoners

Loading...

A prison guard was attacked Friday morning by six prisoners at MCI-Souza-Baranowski in Lancaster in what officials call a “serious attack,” according to a Massachusetts Department of Correction spokeswoman.

The incident occurred around 10:45 am in the correction center, which was closed as a result, said MDC Communications Director Kate Silvia.

Silvia said the officer was surrounded and then attacked by prisoners in the N1 general population housing unit and that two responding correction officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment after they came to help the first officer.

“The public prosecutor is informed of this serious attack. These prisoners will face internal discipline and DOC staff will provide the Worcester District Attorney’s office with all available facts and evidence regarding the attacks, “said a statement from the MDC.

After the officer sent out radio assistance, the area was protected by the responding officers within minutes, Silvia said.

The names of the correction staff involved in the incident were not disclosed.

No further information was immediately available.