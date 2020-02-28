[s&p-five-hundred-drops-for-seventh-working-day,-posts-most-significant-weekly-fall-considering-that-2008-disaster]



A monitor displays the Dow Jones Industrial Normal for the duration of buying and selling on the ground at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 28, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The S&P 500 fell for the seventh straight day on Friday and the benchmark index experienced its greatest weekly drop due to the fact the 2008 worldwide money crisis on rising fears the quickly-spreading coronavirus could direct to a recession, even though stocks minimize losses at the conclusion of the day’s session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Normal <.DJI> fell 356.88 details, or one.39%, to 25,409.76, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 24.seven details, or .83%, to two,954.06 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> extra .89 points, or .01%, to eight,567.37.

