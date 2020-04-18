S&P says India’s sovereignty limit is limited in upgrading its HDFC rankings

The bank praised HDFC’s easy investment, strong revenue, regular capital increases to provide above-average growth funding, and the “best” asset quality in the system.

PTI

latest update: April 18, 2020, 4:41 PM IST

Despite expectations for the Indian banking system due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the World Standard Ranking Agency and Poor’s feel that the bank’s HDFC will be flexible, saying that the country’s top rankings make it one of the largest lenders in the sector. The country’s privacy is limited.

The bank praised HDFC’s easy investment, strong revenue, regular capital increases to provide above-average growth funding, and the “best” asset quality in the system.

The bank reported an 18 percent increase in March to 6,928 rupees after providing 1,550 rupees for the impact of COVID-19 and a loss of 450 rupees in revenue from the lock. Its asset quality has also improved with a gross share of non-operating assets (GNPA) at 1.26 percent.

“The score at HDFC Bank is covered by our credit rating in India (BBB- / Stable / A-3). So the score at this bank will change according to the government,” the rating agency said in a note. .

“If the government is upgraded, we will increase our score at HDFC Bank,” he added.

They added that the agency does not rank Indian banks above the sovereign bank due to the direct and indirect impact of a government on active banks in the country.

S&P feels that Kotak Mahindra Bank is another loan that can withstand the quality of assets in a challenging period.

The government expects to support government lenders in the event of any problems.