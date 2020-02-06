SpaceJet, the first commercial aircraft built in Japan in 50 years, was delayed for the sixth time

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has postponed the debut of its regional jet for the sixth time and raised the question of whether the long-term investment in the SpaceJet has paid off.

Deliveries of the aircraft, which were scheduled for the middle of this year, will now be postponed until after the fiscal year ending in March 2022, the manufacturer said on Thursday, adding that a charge of 496.4 billion yen (4.5 billion The program is incurred.

The SpaceJet represents Mitsubishi’s efforts to take over Embraer SA and benefit from the growing demand for short-haul flights. The aircraft, the first commercial aircraft built in Japan since the 1960s, can accommodate around 90 passengers. ANA Holdings Inc., the planned launch customer, has already announced that it will seek compensation for the postponements. This increases the pressure on Mitsubishi CEO Seiji Izumisawa to start deliveries and recoup investments of more than 600 billion yen.

“The program was plagued by delays from the start,” said Shukor Yusof, founder of Endau Analytics in Singapore, an advisory group that focuses on aviation. “It would be best if they just stopped the entire program and admitted that they failed.”

Mitsubishi Heavy no longer anticipates profit from its operations and has lowered its overall net sales forecast from 4.3 trillion yen to 4.15 trillion yen. The company also replaces the management of the aircraft department. Takaoki Niwa takes over the management of Mitsubishi Aircraft from Hisakazu Mizutani.

The aircraft had already been deferred five times from its originally planned launch in 2013. Mitsubishi purchased Bombardier Inc.’s regional jet business this year to strengthen maintenance and marketing activities to support SpaceJet.

However, the original model violates U.S. regulations that govern the size of aircraft that may be used on certain routes. Trans States Holdings recently canceled an order for up to 100 SpaceJets due to the clauses. Mitsubishi has announced that it will build a smaller version for 76 passengers. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2023.

Mitsubishi is aiming for certification of the aircraft at an uncertain time in aviation. The Boeing Co. 737 Max crisis, which began in March after two fatal accidents, raised questions about regulatory oversight and the need for reform in aircraft certification.

“The longer the delay, the less likely you will be able to compete against Embraer and Airbus in regional jets,” said Yusof. “The longer this takes, the greater the manufacturer’s reputation damage.”