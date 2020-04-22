Spaceship Earth Trailer for Neon’s Stranger Than Fiction Documentary

NEON has debuted the official Spaceship Earth trailer and poster for director Matt Wolf’s stranger than fiction documentary. Set to launch almost everywhere on May perhaps 8, you can test out the trailer down below as nicely as the poster in the gallery!

Spaceship Earth is the genuine, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 expended two years quarantined inside of of a self-engineered reproduction of Earth’s ecosystem termed BIOSPHERE 2. The experiment was a around the globe phenomenon, chronicling day-to-day existence in the facial area of life-threatening ecological disaster and increasing criticism that it was very little more than a cult. The weird tale is equally a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a little group of dreamers can possibly reimagine a new earth.

NEON will launch the Sundance hit on Could 8 with plans for the movie to enjoy theatrically in collaborating drive-ins and select pop-up city-house projections (safely and securely available by quarantined metropolis dwellers). In addition, NEON has designed a exclusive arrangement with exhibitors to start the film on theater sites plus web sites of other impacted companies interested in collaborating. Present verified distribution companions contain film festivals, museums and initial-time movie purveyors like bookstores, places to eat and much more. The footprint is rounded out by a simultaneous electronic launch on Apple Television set, Amazon, Google Enjoy, FandangoNow, Vudu, DIRECTV, DISH, and longtime NEON husband or wife Hulu.

“NEON has in no way unveiled a movie without the need of the profit of theaters and Spaceship Earth is no exception to that rule. As every single working day gets to be a severe, pretty much surreal, new truth, it is apparent we must continue launching new films and entertain audiences as most effective we can. It is also crucial we innovate and adapt to help the quite a few organizations in will need. Even while Spaceship Earth won’t be actively playing in theaters across the region we hope by generating it accessible ‘everywhere’ the film’s release can at the very least embody the communal spirit of cinema if not the significant monitor. We miss out on our associates in exhibition greatly and look forward to cinema’s triumphant return,” explained NEON Founder/CEO Tom Quinn.

Wolf included: “While producing this movie, I never ever could have imagined that a pandemic would requite the entire planet to be quarantined… In mild of COVID-19, we are all living like biospherians, and we far too will reenter a new environment. The issue is how will we be transformed? Now with a visceral sense of the fragility of our planet, it’s on us to defend it.”