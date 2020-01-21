Spacewalking astronauts complete improvements to the ISS battery after a brief jetpack incident

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A pair of space astronauts successfully upgraded the batteries in front of the International Space Station on Monday, completing an order that started last autumn.

Jessica Meir and Christina Koch from NASA installed the last new battery in a set of six batteries that were brought to the orbital laboratory in September. They also removed two old batteries on their second spacewalk in less than a week to upgrade the station’s solar energy network.

This was the third women’s space walk together. They conducted the first spacewalk for women last October and replaced a failed charger that accelerated battery replacement this year.

The women had just finished battery work when Koch accidentally used the hand control on their emergency jet pack called Safer. Meir hurried to get the controller back in the right place. Koch called her “my heroine”.

Mission Control warned that “in an emergency we would not rely on Christina’s safer”. NASA astronauts traveling in space always carry small safer jet packs if they detach themselves from the station and float away. It was never used.

During the spacewalk last Wednesday, Koch’s helmet lights and the camera came off. She later found a faulty latch in the helmet assembly and replaced it before floating out on Monday.

Koch has been on board the space station, the longest single space flight by a woman, for more than 10 months. It will return to Earth in just over two weeks.

NASA has gradually replaced the space station’s 48 old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new, more powerful lithium-ion batteries. Only half as many of the new batteries are needed. To date, 18 new batteries have been installed and 36 old batteries removed in the past three years.

Another batch of six new batteries will be introduced to the circulation laboratory in the spring to complete the increase in performance. In the meantime, the old batteries are disposed of in a supply ship.

These oversized, box-shaped batteries keep all space station systems running when the outpost is on the night side of the earth and draw power from the expansive solar wings. They are not easy to handle: each piece is about one meter tall and wide and weighs about 180 kg.

A total of five spacewalks were required this time to complete the battery work. NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan followed the action from the inside and congratulated his “Astro sisters” on their mission.

As the seven-hour spacewalk ended on Monday, Meir and Koch paid tribute to the murder of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday. Koch noted how often she and Meir owe something to the pioneers in front of them and everyone else who works for civil rights and inclusion.

“That is why it is so important for us to be out here today, the day we honor Martin Luther King Jr., which not only paves the way for us, but also so many who have a dream,” said Koch ,

At least during this mission, it was her last spacewalk together.

Morgan and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will set off outside of Saturday to complete the repair of a cosmic radiation detector on the space station. The cooling system of the science instrument had to be replaced, a complicated task that required four spacewalks.