SpaceX completes fiery astronaut escape test before first mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – SpaceX has completed the last major test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in the coming months, mimicking an emergency evacuation shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

No one was on board for the wild ride in the sky over Cape Canaveral, just two models.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off as usual, but just over a minute after its supersonic flight, the Dragon crew capsule flew from the top of 12 miles (20 km) above the ‘Atlantic.

Powerful propellants on the capsule propelled it out of danger, while the rocket engines deliberately stopped and the propellant fell out of control and exploded in a giant fireball.

The capsule reached an altitude of about 27 miles (44 kilometers) before parachuting into the ocean just offshore to end the nine-minute test flight and pave the way for two NASA astronauts to board. the next time.

Everything seemed to be going well despite the rough sea and the overcast sky. Within minutes, a recovery vessel was near the capsule and prepared to remove it from the water.

“I’m super excited,” said Elon Musk, founder and chief executive officer of the company, at a press conference. “It’s going to be wonderful to put astronauts back into orbit from American soil after almost a decade of not being able to do it. It’s just super exciting.”

NASA astronauts have not taken off from the United States since 2011, when the space shuttle program ended.

Recycled from three previous launches, the SpaceX rocket was destroyed as it exploded in flight and collapsed into pieces in the sea.

SpaceX normally tries to retrieve its boosters to reduce launch costs, either by standing on a floating platform or back at the launch site.

NASA commercial crew program manager Kathy Lueders said the launch abandonment test was “our last open milestone” before allowing SpaceX to launch Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken on the International Space Station.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and Musk have agreed that this could happen in the second quarter – as early as April.

Reportedly, the test was successful, noted Bridenstine.

Delayed by a day in bad weather, the launch of the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday brought together hundreds of employees from SpaceX, NASA and the Air Force on land, at sea and in the air.

Tourists and locals packed the adjacent visitor complex and nearby beaches to view the fiery spectacle of an uncontrollable rocket.

Hurley and Behnken, NASA astronauts assigned to the first SpaceX crew, monitored flight from the shooting range, including the capsule recovery effort, and participated in a dress rehearsal on Friday, dressing and heading for the launch pad.

Preferring to focus on the Moon and Mars, NASA has hired SpaceX and Boeing for billions of dollars to transport astronauts to and from the space station.

This should have happened long before now, but the two companies had technical problems, adding years of delay and forcing NASA to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars more for Russian rocket rides.

SpaceX successfully flew a Crew Dragon to the space station last March with no one on board, but the capsule exploded a month later during ground tests.

The emergency thrusters – of the type used during the test on Sunday – had to be retooled. In all, SpaceX has tested these powerful Super Draco thrusters about 700 times.

Last month, meanwhile, the capsule of the Boeing Starliner crew found itself in the wrong orbit on its first test flight and had to jump off the space station.

The previous month, only two of the Starliner’s three parachutes had deployed during a launch abandonment test.

Lueders said it was too early to know whether Boeing should send another Starliner to the unmanned space station or go straight to the launch of astronauts later this year.

An investigation team is still investigating why the Starliner’s automatic timer was disabled from 11 am during the test flight in December.

