SpaceX crash test successful and paves the way for astronaut flight

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in a test of the Crew Dragon escape capsule’s escape system. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell / UPI

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., June 10 / PRNewswire / – SpaceX detonated a rocket in Florida last Sunday when its Space Dragon Crew Dragon capsule was last tested, demonstrating that it can take astronauts to safety in an emergency.

The successful test means that SpaceX will bring the first astronauts from US soil to the International Space Station since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off into a cloudy, windy sky at 10:30 a.m. About 84 seconds after the start of the flight, eight of SpaceX’s SuperDraco engines brought the capsule to a planned height of over 42 kilometers with more than 120,000 pounds of thrust.

Sunday’s test, referred to as in-flight crash, found that the capsule could detach, fire its own engines, and land if the missile had a problem.

The test appeared to be a success, said John Insprucker, SpaceX engineer, immediately after landing at sea.

“It looks like a great test. Visually everything happened,” said Insprucker. “We saw the flash when the Falcon 9 broke up.”

During the test, the Falcon rocket plunged towards the Atlantic and partially exploded in a fireball. The capsule landed in rough seas a few minutes later, about 20 miles off the coast.

The capsule floated at sea after parachutes helped descend. Air Force and SpaceX teams were stationed to salvage when they were studying how to free a crew from Crew Dragon at sea.

The rocket, largely destroyed on Sunday, contained the first booster ever flown by SpaceX’s newest type of missile, the Falcon 9 Block 5, which was launched in May 2018. SpaceX has been reusing the first stage boosters since 2015.

According to NASA, the rocket was torn apart by air friction or G-forces when it got out of control and returned to the atmosphere.

SpaceX said the capsule was designed to escape danger at all times on the missile’s path to the upper atmosphere, not just in the first few minutes.