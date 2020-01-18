SpaceX is delaying the simulated missile failure due to the weather and is now targeting Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – SpaceX has postponed a critical test in which one of its missiles is intentionally destroyed. The launch was scheduled for Saturday morning, but SpaceX is now targeting Sunday.

“Due to the persistent winds and rough seas in the recreation area, the crew Dragon turned away from today’s test attempt to escape. Now on Sunday, January 19, with a six-hour test window that opens at 8 a.m., ”said SpaceX.

It’s a take-off like no other lately that has been accompanied by an in-flight emergency stop and possibly a fireball. It will take place in a non-piloted test just off our coast to see if astronauts can escape an exploding missile.

It is said to be the last step towards the first launch of astronauts from the space coast since 2011. On the launch pad on Friday of this Falcon 9 rocket, astronauts actually practiced on the reality that could involve a disaster.

A test like this has not taken place since the Apollo days: an astronaut capsule that escapes from a missile that fails or explodes. It is already known on launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center that this SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is doomed to fail.

“We expect there will be some kind of ignition, and probably some kind of fireball,” said SpaceX’s Benji Reed.

“We deliberately do not have a launch vehicle to ensure that the spacecraft demolition system that will fly our crews works,” said NASA’s Kathy Lueders.

The future is about the lives of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

On Friday, they practiced climbing on board in their chic new spacesuits. But only a few test dummies will ride when the Falcon 9 starts on Saturday. And when it reaches a height of 18 kilometers 84 seconds after the start, its engines are switched off. It is up to the Dragon spacecraft to escape and push up and away from the missile at more than twice the speed of sound.

At some point, the officials expect the hawk to disintegrate.

But at this point, the spaceship is designed to be at a safe distance. No question, the system is needed. In 2015, a Falcon 9 equipped with a satellite exploded over the cape. If you survive this, you can escape the Challenger disaster. The test is intended to prove that this is possible.

Ten minutes after taking off, the kite should jump off safely for spraying.

A successful test should allow the SpaceX astronaut to launch for the first time in the next few months.

