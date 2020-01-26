SpaceX is preparing to launch Starlink on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10 / PRNewswire / – The largest satellite constellation that orbits Earth, Starlink from SpaceX, will be bigger with two planned launches in Florida in the coming weeks, including an attempt on Monday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for launch at 9:49 a.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, which is attached to the Kennedy Space Center.

According to a forecast by the Air Force, the weather is only 50 percent favorable for take-off due to possible storms and thick clouds. A backup window on Tuesday morning has a favorable outlook of 70 percent.

SpaceX is trying to beat several space competitors who have new high-speed Internet networks like OneWeb, Amazon and Telesat. So far, SpaceX has won the race.

SpaceX has 182 of its table-size Starlink satellites in orbit. The rocket, which is due to launch on Monday, carries 60 more satellites. Ultimately, SpaceX intends to launch tens of thousands of satellites to broadcast broadband around the world.

The space company fired the rocket that will carry the satellites on January 19. On the same day, the company also conducted a successful demolition test of its Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center.

Such diverse events in one day should become the new normal this year, as SpaceX is planning at least 12 launches with small satellites. In addition, there are no additional launches for the dragon capsule to take astronauts to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is now announcing “monthly missions” for just $ 1 million to put £ 440 on one of its missiles in a rideshare program.

SpaceX previously launched 60 Starlink satellites each in May, November and January 6. Before that, two test satellites were launched.

The start in early January brought a satellite with a test coating to make it less reflective and less visible to stargazers. However, the results of this experiment have not been released. According to SpaceX, it takes four months for the satellites to reach their proper orbit.

Starlink satellites orbit about 340 miles above the earth. For comparison: the Kármán line that defines space is 100 km high and the International Space Station is more than 400 km high.

SpaceX tested the satellites by beaming a signal at 600 megabytes per second into an Air Force jet in flight. This is equivalent to 25 megabytes per second recommended by the Federal Communications Commission for streaming ultra-high definition video.

Each Starlink satellite has small engines that run on krypton gas. The motors are designed to help redirect the spacecraft when it is headed for a collision with another space object.

The engines also help the satellites to reenter the earth’s atmosphere and burn at the end of their useful life or if they are out of date. If the engines failed, the satellites’ low orbit would mean that they would have burned down within five years, the company said.