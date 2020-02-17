[SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral]

Nellie McDonald
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH)—SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites from the Space Coast on Monday.

This was originally supposed to happen Saturday, and then Sunday, but was pushed back because of the weather. The company blamed “poor weather in the recovery area” for the delay.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lifted off at 10: 05 a.m.

The rocket was carrying SpaceX’s fifth batch of Starlink broadband satellites.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service this year in the northern U.S. and Canada.

