SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in successful astronaut escape test

SpaceX completed the final major test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in the coming months, simulating an emergency escape shortly after launch Sunday.

No one was on board for the wild ride in the sky over Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins.

The nine-minute flight ended with the Dragon crew capsule that parachuted safely in the Atlantic Ocean after separating and driving away from the exploding rocket.

“I’m super excited,” Elon Musk, the company’s founder and CEO, told reporters. “It’s just great to get astronauts back into orbit from American soil after almost a decade of being unable to do that. That’s just super exciting.”

Crew Dragon separates from Falcon 9 during today’s test, which verified the spacecraft’s ability to transport astronauts to safety in the unlikely event of a take-off emergency pic.twitter.com/rxUDPFD0v5

NASA astronauts have not been launched from the US since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. Musk and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said the next Crew Dragon could launch in the second quarter of this year – as early as April – with a few NASA astronauts.

The Falcon 9 rocket crashed as normal, but just over a minute in its supersonic flight, the Dragon crew capsule catapulted from the top 20 kilometers above the Atlantic. Powerful thrust rockets on the capsule pushed him up and out of the way, while the rocket engines were intentionally shut down and the booster tumbled out of hand and exploded into a giant fireball.

The capsule reached a height of about 44 kilometers before it parachuted into the ocean just off the coast to end the test flight. Everything seemed to go well despite the turbulent seas and the cloudy sky. Within a few minutes there was a salvage ship next to the capsule.

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk responds to a press conference following the launch to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule during the flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, January 19, 2020. (Joe Skipper / Reuters)

Recycled from three previous launches, the SpaceX rocket was destroyed when it burst apart during the flight and broke into pieces in the sea. SpaceX normally tries to reclaim its boosters to lower launch costs and land them upright on a floating platform or back at the launch site.

“Last open milestone”

The commercial crew program manager of NASA, Kathy Lueders, said the test to abort the launch was “our last open milestone” before SpaceX launched Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken to the international space station. Their launch date will partly depend on whether NASA decides to keep them around the job for months in the laboratory, versus just a week or two. A longer mission requires more training before the flight.

The astronauts followed Sunday’s flight from the fire room. Hurley said it was “pretty neat” to see the capsule aboard the salvage ship within two hours. According to all early accounts, the test was successful.

“We’ll see what the data shows and go from there,” Hurley said. “But it is certainly a trust builder from the point of view that if you ever get into that situation, Dragon can quickly take us away from the booster.”

Astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley answer questions at a press conference following a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight demonstrating the capsule’s emergency flight system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, January 19, 2020. The two astronauts are the first crew of the SpaceX-manned capsule. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

The astronauts also have access to speed before launch. During a Friday rehearsal, Hurley and Behnken drove in a white Tesla Model X from the Kennedy Space Center crew quarters to the launch platform, their sleek white and black space suits that match the electric sports car with wing-like doors. Musk, who also runs Tesla, used the cars to get through the space center on Sunday.

A day delayed by bad weather, Sunday’s launch from Kennedy brought together hundreds of SpaceX, NASA and Air Force personnel on land, at sea and in the air. Both tourists and locals packed the adjacent visitor complex and beaches to see the dramatic fiery spectacle of a rocket that got out of hand. Musk brought his own family, including his brother.

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing ten years ago to transport astronauts to and from the space station for billions of dollars. Both companies struggled with technical problems, added years of delays and forced NASA to spend hundreds of millions of dollars extra for Russian rocket rides.

After several cargo deliveries for NASA, SpaceX successfully flew an improved crew capsule to the space station in March last year without anyone on board, but it exploded a month later during ground tests. The emergency flight screws – the type used in Sunday’s test – had to be adjusted again. In total, SpaceX has tested these powerful Super Draco bow thrusters about 700 times.

Last month, meanwhile, Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule landed on the first test flight in the wrong track and had to skip the space station. Last month, only two of the three parachutes from the Starliner were deployed during a test to cancel the launch.

Lueders said it is too early to know if Boeing should send another Starliner without a crew to the space station or launch astronauts immediately later this year. A research team is still investigating why the Starliner automatic timer was off 11 hours during the test flight in December.

The importance of escape during the launch was demonstrated in 2018 when two astronauts, one American and one Russian, were brought to safety during a failed launch from Kazakhstan. They experienced gravity up to seven times during the breakdown, but walked away from the accident.

The SpaceX abort system during the flight, Musk said, should be softer for the crew and good from the launch pad to the runway.

Musk said the Dragon’s escape system should work – in principle – even if the capsule is still attached when the rocket bursts into a fireball. He said it might look like “something from Star Wars” with the capsule flying straight out of a fireball.

“Of course we want to avoid that,” he added quickly, taking note of all the NASA personnel around him.