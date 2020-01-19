SpaceX successfully destroys Rocket In Test

SpaceX’s last test mission was to blow up a rocket to ensure that the capsule could be used safely.

SpaceX / YouTube

Not all tests of a new transport system focus on what might be working properly. Sometimes you have to see what can happen if something goes wrong. This was the case earlier today when SpaceX blew up a missile to test an important security system for the Crew Dragon project.

Kenneth Chang on The New York Times reported the test. His task? Explore how the Dragon Dragon security systems work in an emergency. As expected, the test was unmanned:

This time, the passengers were two test dummies filled with sensors to measure the forces that a real crew would experience if the capsule’s escape system ever saved them.

The test was conducted at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. About 9 minutes after the capsule detached from the missile, it landed in the Atlantic.

This test was vital for SpaceX, as NASA needed it to be successful before astronauts could use this system.

Next for SpaceX? Cleaning up the debris left behind during the test, including a booster – B1046 – that had already traveled to space three times.

As far as scientists deliberately blew up space-related things, things went a lot better than this Mr. Show Sketch about blowing up the moon.

If all goes well, astronauts Douglas G. Hurley and Robert L. Behnken will be the first passengers from SpaceX to the International Space Station. According to the TimesAccording to reports, this mission could take place in March.

