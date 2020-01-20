SpaceX takes off, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – SpaceX completed its final major capsule test before launching astronauts in the coming months.

No one was on board for the wild ride in the skies over Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins.

The nine-minute flight ended with the Dragon capsule safely flying into the Atlantic after it detached from the exploding missile and flew away.

“I’m totally thrilled,” Elon Musk, the company’s founder and CEO, told reporters. “It will be just wonderful if astronauts return to orbit from American soil after almost a decade in which this was not possible.” It’s just super exciting. ‘

NASA astronauts have not started from the United States since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011. Musk and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that the next Crew Dragon could launch with two NASA astronauts in the second quarter of this year – as early as April.

The Falcon 9 rocket fired as usual, but just over a minute after its supersonic flight, the Dragon crew capsule catapulted from the top 20 kilometers over the Atlantic. Powerful engines on the capsule drove them up and prevented damage when the rocket engines intentionally shut down and the booster got out of control and exploded in a giant fireball.

The capsule reached a height of 27 miles before falling into the ocean off the coast to end the test flight. Despite the troubled sea and cloudy sky, everything seemed to be going well. Within a few minutes, a salvage ship was next to the capsule.

The SpaceX rocket, which was recycled from three previous launches, was destroyed when it burst in flight and crashed into the sea in pieces. SpaceX typically tries to restore its boosters to reduce launch costs and lands them upright on a floating platform or at the launch site.

NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Kathy Lueders, said the launch test was “our last open milestone” before SpaceX was allowed to take Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station. Your launch date will depend in part on whether NASA decides to keep her in orbital for months, as opposed to just a week or two. A longer mission requires more pre-flight training.

The astronauts monitored Sunday’s flight from the shooting range. Hurley said it was “pretty neat to see the capsule on board the salvage ship within two hours.” According to all early reports, the test was successful.

“We’ll see what the data shows, and then on,” said Hurley. “But from a standpoint, if you’ve ever gotten into this situation, it will surely be a confidence builder that Dragon can get us off the booster quickly.”

The astronauts also have access to the speed before takeoff. During a dress rehearsal on Friday, Hurley and Behnken drove in a white Tesla Model X from the Kennedy Space Center team quarters to the launch pad. Her elegant white and black spacesuits matched the electric sports car with wing-like doors. Musk, who also runs Tesla, used the cars to get around the space center on Sunday.

Kennedy’s launch on Sunday was delayed by one day due to bad weather, bringing together hundreds of SpaceX, NASA, and Air Force personnel on land, at sea, and in the air. Tourists and locals alike grabbed the adjacent visitor complex and nearby beaches to see the dramatic fiery spectacle of an out of control missile. Musk brought his own family with him, including his brother.

NASA commissioned SpaceX and Boeing a decade ago to transport astronauts to and from the space station for billions of dollars. Both companies had to deal with technical problems and had to force NASA to pay hundreds of millions more dollars for Russian rocket flights after years of delay.

After several deliveries of cargo for NASA, SpaceX successfully flew an improved crew pod to the space station last March without anyone on board. However, it exploded a month later during soil tests. The emergency stop engines, as they were used in the test on Sunday, had to be converted. In total, SpaceX has tested these powerful Super Draco engines around 700 times.

Last month, the Boeing Starliner capsule landed on its first test flight in the wrong orbit and had to miss the space station. In the previous month, only two of the Starliner’s three parachutes were in use during an abort test.

According to Lueders, it is still too early to know whether Boeing will have to send another Starliner to the space station without a crew or whether it will have to launch astronauts later this year. An investigation team is still investigating why the Starliner’s automatic timer was turned off by 11 hours during the test flight in December.

The importance of escaping from launch was demonstrated in 2017 when two astronauts, an American and a Russian, were brought to safety in a failed launch from Kazakhstan. You experienced up to seven times the force of gravity during the crash, but deviated from the accident.

Musk pointed out that the SpaceX demolition system should be gentler for the crew during flight and work from the launch pad to orbit.

Musk said the dragon’s escape system should – in principle – work even if the capsule is still attached when the missile breaks out in a fireball. He said it could look like “something from” Star Wars “if the capsule flies straight out of a fireball.

“Of course we want to avoid that,” he added quickly, taking note of all the NASA personnel around him.