SpaceX will launch two astronauts to the International Space Station on May 27, according to NASA.

NASA plans to launch two U.S. astronauts on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on May 27 for a trip to the International Space Station, nine years after the last Space Shuttle flight, The agency announced on Friday. Historic test flights will mark the end of America’s only dependence on Russia for basic space transportation.

Not mentioning the coronavirus safety protocol and the closure of multiple NASA field centers, agency manager Jim Bridenstin said in a tweet that the agency said, “ American astronauts from American rockets to American Launch it with a rocket. “

Braking: On May 27th @ NASA will again launch an American astronaut from the American soil with an American rocket! Together with @SpaceX partners, @ Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will be launched on the # Space_Station of the Falcon 9 rocket on the # CrewDragon spacecraft. Let’s #LaunchAmerica 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RINb3mfRWI

Bridenstin said that eight hours after the Russian Soyuz ferry took Jessica Mayer and Drew Morgan from two American space stations, astronaut Chris Cassidy experimented with the agency’s final contract Soyuz seat. After arriving in the room, we announced the long-awaited release date. complicated.

Until the SpaceX Crew Dragon arrives, he will be the only American on the station.

If all goes well, veteran shuttle astronauts Douglas Harley and Robert Benken, dressed in futuristic SpaceX pressure suits, carried to the launch pad of the Tesla SUV and on the Kennedy Space Center Falcon 9 rocket. Take off from the historic Pad 39A at. 16:32 EDT on May 27th.

The elongated two-stage booster climbs directly to the plane of the orbit of the space station, releases the capsule about 10 minutes after takeoff, and flies by itself.

From there, Benken and Harley, pilots of the final shuttle mission of July 2011, will catch up at the quarry the day after launch and monitor the nearly autonomous rendezvous. Following testing of the spacecraft’s navigation and manual control system, the crew will move to dock at the Institute’s forward port at 11:30 am on May 28th.

On May 27, astronauts Robert Benken [left] and Douglas Harley will be launched into the SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft for a test flight to the International Space Station. The long-awaited mission is the first orbital launch of a NASA astronaut on a US rocket from the United States since the final flight of the Space Shuttle in July 2011.

Crew Dragon astronauts are welcomed by Cassidy, commander of the 63rd Expeditionary Corps, and Russian astronauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner, launched on April 9 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. .

The mission duration has not yet been determined. At first, it was expected that the flight would be only about 10 days, but the flight time would be several months, assuming one U.S. crew started by Soyuz from the present to the foreseeable future. Depending on some, it is expected to be up to 110 days.

The mission ends with a splash of water in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Canaveral. This is the first astronaut’s submergence since the 1975 Apollo Soyuz joint mission.

Before the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the country, NASA managers, along with hundreds of journalists at the Kennedy Space Center, were hoping for a huge crowd on the Space Coast of Florida to launch. How it works is still unclear given social distances and other safety protocols.

The Florida Space Center is now closed to all but essential personnel as part of NASA’s COVID-19 compliant framework. However, Bridenstin said in a recent interview with Spaceflight Now that managers, engineers, and technicians working on the flight preparations for Crew Dragon and its Falcon 9 rocket are taking all precautions.

“If people don’t feel safe, they don’t have to work on a mission,” he said. “I’ve been very clear with all government leaders that they shouldn’t feel pressured to work unless they feel safe.”

If a positive coronavirus was found along the launch team, “it may or may not affect the mission, depending on where it is and how the person is working,” Briden. Stin said. “What we’re trying to do is to quickly identify and track the person with whom the person was contacted, if there is a case, and move everyone involved away from the mission [ Please check] and replaced it with other people. “

“Yes, if it does, it affects the date,” he said. “But we do everything we can to minimize that contingency.”

Coronavirus is a major complication in an already complex set of interlocking initiatives aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted presence of US astronauts on the International Space Station.

Impressions of Crew Dragon spacecraft artists in their final approach to the International Space Station.

NASA is negotiating with the Russian space agency Los Cosmos on Soyuz flights in October and boarding next spring as a hedge against potential downstream issues and delays in agency private crew programs.

However, if the crew dragon’s test flight goes well, NASA will launch a second crew dragon later this year with four crews [Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi]. It’s a schedule. They probably stayed on the space station for 5-6 months before returning to Earth.

The Commercial Crew Program was initiated following the 2004 Bush Administration decision to complete the Space Station and retire the Space Shuttle by the end of the decade.

After a series of preliminary studies, NASA-funded competition began in 2010, and on September 16, 2014, the agency announced that Boeing and SpaceX would share $ 6.8 billion to develop an independent space taxi.

Initially earning $ 2.6 billion, SpaceX designed the crew version of the Dragon’s freighter in orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket to return to sea level drop. Boeing designs its own capsule under a $ 4.2 billion contract. The deal relies on the United Lone Cheer Alliance Atlas 5 rocket for a getaway trip. The CST-100 Starliner Capsule will land in the western United States.

SpaceX hoped to have a successful pilotless pilot flight of the Crew Dragon in March 2019 and launch its first pilot mission that summer or fall. However, the subsequent catastrophic explosion of ground tests disrupted SpaceX’s schedule. The issue was finally resolved and additional testing was conducted to pave the way for the May launch.

Boeing launched a pilot-free pilot flight of the CST-100 Starliner Capsule in December last year, but software errors and surveillance did not establish a planned link to the space station. Boeing plans another unmanned test flight later this year, boosting its first pilot mission in 2021.

The Private Crew Program Agreement represents a new way to do business with NASA.

Familiar spacecraft of previous programs-Mercury, Gemini, Apollo capsules, their boosters, Skylab Space Station, Space Shuttle-are manufactured by a private industry but owned and operated by NASA.

A CCP contract is considered a public-private “commercial” contract in which the company, not NASA, develops the spacecraft design, builds and tests the hardware, and is responsible for the actual mission flight.

Under these agreements, the company must meet specified milestones to receive payment, and both companies must fly two test flights to the space station. Once certified, NASA undertakes a minimum of two flights and a maximum of six flights for each contractor. Both companies are free to launch spacecraft on non-NASA private missions carrying non-NASA crew and payloads.

