SpaceX’s Crew Dragon completes the escape test before the first astronaut mission

After months of anticipation, SpaceX’s new crew-worthy spacecraft, Crew Dragon, reached its last major milestone in a year-long test program. The success paves the way for astronauts to use the spacecraft this year for trips to the International Space Station.

The capsule was fired on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at 10:30 ET. About 84 seconds after takeoff, Crew Dragon deliberately threw itself out of the missile to simulate how it would take passengers to safety if something went wrong on takeoff.

The start on Sunday came after the bad weather forced a 24 hour delay on Saturday.

The CEO of SpaceX and chief engineer Elon Musk on Twitter called the crash test during the flight a “risky mission” that “in many ways crosses the barrier”.

It eventually became an “imaginative mission,” Musk said after a launch press conference. “It went as well as you can expect.”

The first astronaut mission could take place in April, he said, adding that the capsule used for this historic mission will be ready in February or March.

During the flight crash test on Sunday, the SpaceX missile Falcon 9 shut down its engines after climbing more than 16 km above the ground at supersonic speed. At the same time, the Crew Dragon capsule detached and fired its own engines for about ten seconds to push the vehicle away from the missile.

The Dragon crew then directed the vehicle towards Earth with the help of onboard thrusters. Two parachutes slowed the descent before it sank into the Atlantic.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets are designed to be reusable, and the one used on Sunday has already made three space trips. However, for the purposes of the test, the missile was deliberately destroyed after Crew Dragon performed its emergency stop and broke into a fireball in midair. The crews strive to remove as much dirt as possible from the vehicle.

A successful termination test in an emergency means a significant gain for SpaceX. There are still some tests to be done, such as additional reviews of the vehicle’s parachute design, said Kathy Lueders, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, during a press conference on Friday. Officials can now work to complete the long-awaited review process where Crew Dragon will be ready for its first mission with astronauts on board.

The next step is for SpaceX and NASA to closely review the data collected during the in-flight crash test, including the information gathered from two sensor-clad manikins that were on board the Dragon Sunday crew. They help determine what type of G-Forces astronauts would occur if the launch were canceled

NASA urged the private sector to develop crew-friendly spacecraft to replace the space shuttle program after it was discontinued in 2011. SpaceX was allocated $ 2.6 billion, and Boeing received $ 4.2 billion in 2014, and the space agency initially predicted that their vehicles would be ready to fly astronauts by 2017. But the development of both spaceships took years longer than expected. Meanwhile, NASA Russia has paid billions of dollars for American astronauts to board the Russian Soyuz capsules.

Although the U.S. space agency paid the companies to develop their vehicles, Boeing’s Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon are privately owned and operated by them. Unlike previous manned space programs, NASA will essentially be a customer for the companies during their missions.

Boeing suffered a setback when its Starliner spacecraft failed during a test flight in December. It is not clear when the vehicle will be ready for crew missions.

However, final certification for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon could take place in the coming weeks. According to Lueders, SpaceX will conduct at least two additional tests of the Crew Dragon parachute system in the coming days.

The capsule has already proven that it can fly into orbit and dock autonomously with the International Space Station: it completed an unmanned demonstration mission in March 2019.

Previously, it conducted a ground test of its emergency demolition system, in which the Crew Dragon jumped off a launch pad to simulate how the crew could fly away from a faulty missile if something went wrong in the minutes before launch.

However, the company suffered a significant setback shortly after when a Crew Dragon capsule detonated during a ground test of the vehicle’s emergency stop engines. SpaceX has been working to solve this problem and optimize the parachute design of Crew Dragon for the past nine months.

According to Lueders, the SpaceX system has so far achieved “very good” results in additional tests.

Boeing will not conduct a test comparable to the SpaceX crash test during flight. According to Lueders, every company is allowed to develop its own test programs on Friday and “each of them has their professionals”.

“As long as this is in line with our overall strategy, providers can flexibly specify what [testing] makes sense for their systems,” she said.

Benji Reed, SpaceX director of mission management for the crew, said during a press conference earlier this week that it was important for SpaceX to demonstrate Crew Dragon’s ability to escape a missile during an airborne emergency – especially after a Russian one Soyuz spacecraft had saved the lives of two astronauts when a missile failed in 2018.

The crew’s first astronaut flight, code-named DM-2, marks NASA’s first manned space mission in nearly a decade and the first manned mission for SpaceX in its 18-year history.

Two NASA astronauts are selected as the first passengers for the Dragon crew: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who are both former military test pilots and veterans of space shuttle missions.