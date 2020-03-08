Spacious townhomes, passive house design on offer at Skagen

As Metro Vancouver’s residential market continues to evolve, developers face the constant challenge of identifying and building new housing product that meets the needs of young families who have outgrown a condo but don’t want the maintenance or costs of a single-family home.

Eighth Avenue Development Group Ltd. and its owner Ed Kolic are finding success with an approach summed up by the mottos “upsize your home” and “upsize your life.” The company aims to meet the needs of young, growing families seeking a new category of home: something bigger than a two-bedroom condo but more affordable and manageable than the maintenance-heavy older single family home. Kolic’s newest project—Skagen in Coquitlam—also promises that its larger three and four bedroom townhomes that are “future proofed” through advanced environmental standards also save people money—lots of it. There are 14 three bedroom homes and 12 four bedroom units being built in each of two phases.

“The typical townhome comes in at 1,350 square feet while Skagen’s homes range between 1,650 square feet and 2,030 square feet,” Kolic said. “We see these as the ‘missing middle’ between the existing choices of a condo and the older traditional model townhome and the single-family home. At this price point (from $929,900 for a three bedroom and $1,019,900 for a four bedroom) you can basically buy an older 50-year-old single family home that requires a major overhaul and investment of $250,000. So Skagen meets the needs of people who want an urban lifestyle and want a home but not the maintenance of a single-family home.”

The larger size homes are just one differentiator, says Kolic, whose firm prides itself on being one of Canada’s leading passive house builders. Skagen’s passive house design includes features such as double the conventional insulation thickness to R40 values, triple-glazed windows, a heat recovery ventilation system, no thermal bridging through which heat is lost and airtight construction.

“We call it a high-performance building with a passive house design. It’s a premium building, not a luxury building. Luxury focuses on high-end finishes that you may or may not need. With a passive house, you are getting reduced energy costs, and a quiet, comfortable home that is healthy.”

Kolic says there is an 80-per cent saving in heat reduction. “The concept is effectively like putting on a down jacket to keep warm. If you don’t lose the heat, you don’t have to re-create it.”

The double insulation walls, floors and roofs mean that the heat already in the unit can be re-captured through heat recovery ventilators while air quality is maintained by a constant new supply of fresh air, he said. The homes are also greenhouse gas free through the use of electric baseboards and hot water tanks based on heat pump technology. “Basically we are future-proofing your home,” Kolic said.

Skagen, named after Denmark’s northernmost town and that country’s dedication to energy conservation, has lots of other advantages going for it. Situated in Coquitlam, it is just a 12-minute walk to the Burquitlam station on Skytrain’s Evergreen Line and just a 20-minute walk to the Lougheed station on the Millenium Line. It also has easy access to Highway 1. Burquitlam, an amalgam of Burnaby and Coquitlam, is also an older neighbourhood that is undergoing a welcome transformation but still retains more than its share of traditional parks and well-regarded elementary and high schools.

Inside the homes, there are two flex areas. The first is a 200-square-foot room entered from the underground car park that could be used for storage, an exercise room or workshop. On the top floor of three-living levels is space that could be retained as an open den or converted into a child’s bedroom adjacent to the master suite.

The ensuite bathroom at Skagen will have a his-and-her vanity, frameless glass-enclosed shower with fixed and moveable shower heads and an optional upgrade to a tub-shower combo.

All homes have front and back doors opening onto patios. The homes feature resilient vinyl-plank flooring on the lower and main levels and soft wool carpet on the upper two levels. Each home comes with a 27-inch side-by-side stacking Whirlpool energy-efficient washer and ventless heat-pump dryer.

In the kitchen, the appliance package includes a 30-inch Blomberg electric range, a 30-inch KitchenAid bottom-mount fridge, an integrated Blomberg dishwasher and a Faber slide-out range hood. Optional upgrades are available including a 32-inch Fisher & Paykel bottom mount fridge, a 30-inch Fulgor Milano wall oven, and a 30-inch Fulgor induction cooktop. There is modern, flat-panel custom cabinetry in matte laminate and an island that also serves as a breakfast bar. Black plumbing fixtures, rather than chrome ones, have been chosen for a more modern look.

In the bedroom, the master suite is spacious enough for a king-size bed and walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom is also spacious with his-and-her vanity, frameless glass-enclosed shower with fixed and moveable shower heads and an optional upgrade to a tub-shower combo. The shower stall also has a practical wall niche for holding toiletries. Most ensuites also have an opening window and there is also a main-level powder room.

Outside the common house at Skagen will be an outdoor terrace and barbeque area and a children’s playground.

The project also features a “common house”, a 1,600-square-foot, two-storey amenity building that can be booked by homeowners. Inside is a harvest table with bench seating and a full chef’s kitchen for preparing food. A kid-friendly entertaining space features oversize bean bag chairs, modular seating and TV viewing with Bluetooth connectivity. There is also a shuffleboard zone with books and games while a mezzanine features an intimate bar area and reading nook. Outside the common house is an outdoor terrace and barbeque area and a children’s playground.

Optional features include upgrades for air conditioning and for a personal EV charger in the homeowner’s parking stall. The underground parking also includes space for car and dog washing.

Skagen, Coquitlam

Project address: 606 Foster Ave., Coquitlam

Project Scope: Fifty-two three and four bedroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,653 sq. ft. to 2,083 sq. ft. and built in two phases. Located walking distance to the Evergreen and Millenium Skytrain stations, the revitalized Lougheed Mall and local shopping, recreation and schools.

Prices: Three bedrooms from $929,900; four bedrooms from $1,019,900

Developer: Eighth Avenue Development Group

Architect: Cornerstone Architecture

Interior Design: Port + Quarter

Sales Centre: 1071C Ridgeway Avenue, Coquitlam

Centre Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday (closed Thursday and Friday)

Sales Phone: 604-931-2283

Website: skagencoquitlam.com

Completed: Summer 2022

