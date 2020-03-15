Spain and France tighten control as global coronavirus deaths hit 6,000 – world news

Cafes, shops and restaurants were closed Sunday across France and Spain, with travelers facing chaos at US airports, with governments stepping up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 6,000 dead.

France ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses, while Spain went one step further and banned people from leaving home except to go to work, seek medical care or buy food.

The cases also hit Germany, and sources told AFP that the government planned to close its borders with France, Switzerland and Austria on Monday.

Spain and France are among the hardest hit countries in Europe, though Italy, which last week imposed the most stringent European prison sentence for its 60 million citizens, still dominates in terms of COVID-19 infection.

The attack of fatalities recorded in Spain from 183 on Saturday to 288 took a total of 6,036 of nearly 160,000 infections on Sunday, AFP showed, summarized from official sources.

Experts warn, however, that the real value will be greater because tests are not available to everyone and people can become infected without showing symptoms.

The disease has now hit all global regions, amassing sports and cultural calendars, causing panic in stock exchanges and companies – especially airlines – and prompting often conflicting government responses.

The United States last week imposed a travel ban on countries in the European Free Movement Area in Schengen, but has since added that it will add Britain and Ireland to the list.

China, where the disease originated, is now imposing its own curb on international travelers – everyone will be quarantined upon arrival – after linking most new infections with those coming from abroad.

As the virus continued to spread globally, the condition of existing foci increased.

Iran announced 113 new deaths on Sunday, totaling 724, the third worst deaths in the world after China and Italy, and officials urged people to avoid public gatherings.

American Travel Splash

U.S. travel restrictions have thrown the airport into a mess with passengers complaining about large queues as staff grapple with new boarding rules and medical screening provisions.

One passenger, Ann Lewis Schmidt, told CNN that passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport were held in a “close neighborhood” when they arrived, adding, “So if we didn’t have the virus before, we have a great chance of getting it now.”

Similar stories have emerged on social media from travelers in Dallas and New York’s JFK.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the ranks at O’Hare were “unacceptable” and called for President Donald Trump to take action.

“The federal government has to put together its # NOW,” he tweeted.

Trump tested for negativity for the disease, contacting several members of the Brazilian presidential delegation who have since tested positive.

Governments in Europe have also struggled with clear reactions.

Britain, which has avoided oppression and instead sought to manage expansion and create “herd immunity”, has canceled local elections, hinting that it will follow most other affected European nations and ban mass gatherings.

France, on the other hand, allowed municipal elections to resume on Sunday, even as officials imposed drastic statewide closures on all irrelevant businesses and pledged to gradually restrict long distance travel.

The risk of voting for the elderly was no greater than “buying,” insisted Jean-Francois Delfraissy, chairman of the French Coronavirus Scientific Council.

Several countries have announced bans on foreigners entering their countries.

Austria banned gatherings of more than five people on Sunday, urging citizens to stay in them unless absolutely necessary.

Norway announced that it would close ports and airports with international connections on Saturday, and withdraw a day later and said although foreigners would be dropped, facilities would still be open.

Isolated turn to music

The spread of the virus has ruined even those countries without significant outbreaks – with Australia and New Zealand saying that everyone who comes from abroad must self-isolate for two weeks.

“We will have to get used to some changes in our lifestyle,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency on Sunday despite only eight confirmed infections.

In Africa, spared the worst of the disease, half a dozen countries have announced new infections over the weekend.

The announcements prompted restrictions on rallies in Rwanda, buying panic in the Seychelles and angry accusations in Zimbabwe – a country that has not yet registered a case.

“The coronavirus is the work of a god who punishes the countries that have imposed sanctions on us,” Zimbabwe Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri said on Saturday.

Latin America also recorded only small accumulations of infections, although Colombia closed its border with Venezuela due to a rise in cases there.

Chile has also taken some safeguards – quarantining more than 1,300 people on two cruises, after an elderly Briton tested for coronavirus on one of them.

Yet canceled events, closed schools and restrictions on movement have encouraged people to avoid isolation and disappointment.

The Romans sang to each other from their apartments, and across the US on the weekends, hundreds of toddlers posted canceled high school music numbers on social networks under #SunshineSongs.

. [ToTranslate tags] coronavirus [t] coronavirus spanish [t] coronavirus france [t] coronavirus cases [t] world news [t] coronavirus case in Spain [t] coronavirus world [t] covid 19 [t] covid 19 cases [t ] covid 19 tolls