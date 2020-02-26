spain-cancels-placido-domingo-performances-about-sexual-misconduct-allegations

Spain’s lifestyle ministry on Wednesday cancelled performances by Placido Domingo in Madrid in May well adhering to allegations of sexual harassment by the opera star.

Spain’s society ministry on Wednesday cancelled performances by Placido Domingo in Madrid in May well, following allegations of sexual harassment by the opera star.

The ministry reported it had termed off the Spanish singer’s performance in the operetta Luisa Fernanda at the Zarzuela Theatre on May possibly 14 and 15, in solidarity with women who had been affected by his alleged sexual misconduct.

The publicly funded theatre will however phase the exhibits, but without Domingo.

The ministry’s Countrywide Institute of Accomplishing Arts and Music expressed “potent assist” for the ladies who have accused Domingo of sexual misconduct and rejected “all sorts of harassment, abusive and dominating behaviour.”

Domingo apologized to the females who have accused him of sexual harassment on Tuesday after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists (the U.S. union representing opera performers) concluded he experienced behaved inappropriately with female performers.

According to the investigation, a lot more than two dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice academics and backstage personnel reported they witnessed or expert such acts by the 79-12 months-aged singer at distinct opera houses around a span of at the very least two decades.

The guild’s investigation was the initial of two unbiased inquiries launched just after many ladies accused Domingo of sexual harassment and abusing his electric power in two Linked Press stories released very last calendar year.

The second inquiry, which is continue to ongoing, was introduced by LA Opera, the place Domingo had been standard director due to the fact 2003 right before resigning in Oct.

Performances beneath assessment

Spain’s Teatro Real opera home mentioned it will maintain a conference to talk about no matter if or not to continue with Domingo in its staging of La Traviata in Could. Teatro Serious push main Jose Maria Noguerol reported the theatre’s executive commission would keep the assembly before long, but could not say specifically when.

He also claimed the theatre has asked for a copy of the U.S. investigators’ results.

The Salzburg Competition explained Tuesday it will also seek out further more information from the U.S. investigation in gentle of Domingo’s scheduled live performance performances in an August 2020 manufacturing of I Vespri Siciliani.

“The Salzburg Competition intends to get hold of thorough data on the investigations at present underway in the U.S. before it considers even more actions, and will then advise the press of its conclusion,” organizers reported in a assertion.