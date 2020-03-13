Spain declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

% MINIFYHTML5a546b1b5b84ffdfe5d1580d533c76b111%

Spain will be in a state of emergency for the next 15 days to better combat coronavirus, a dramatic increase in the political response that will allow authorities to restrict ration people and property.

The state of emergency, announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday and formally set by a cabinet meeting Saturday, will give the government the power to take broad measures, including temporary occupation of factories or any premises other than private houses.

Spain has the second highest number of cases of coronavirus in Europe after Italy.

The current Spanish number is 4,209, an increase of about 1,000 cases since Thursday and seven times more than Sunday. About 120 people have died.

“The government of Spain will protect all its citizens and guarantee adequate living conditions to stop the pandemic with the least concern possible,” Sánchez said.

“Unfortunately, we cannot rule out that over the next week we may reach more than 10,000 infections.”

He did not specify what specific measures the government will take.

Schools have already closed across the country, with many cinemas, theaters or playgrounds also closed and trials suspended in various regions after normal life stalled in the fourth largest economy in the euro area.

Sánchez said he was confident the country would defeat the virus and called on all citizens to do their part.

“Heroism is also washing hands and staying home,” he said, referring to health tips to delay the spread of coronavirus.

Catalonia, Spain’s second-richest region, on Friday ordered the closure of shopping centers with the exception of those selling food or essentials, as well as gyms and nightclubs, a senior official said.

The region of Madrid, Spain’s richest, also decided to close restaurants, bars and shops starting on Saturday, media said, including Efe news agency, and only supermarkets and pharmacies can stay open.

Spain joins several US states. The United States, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, among other countries, have declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus.