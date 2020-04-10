Spain is seeing slowing down of the coronavirus tol, holding a virtual Easter parade

BARCELONA – The coronavirus death curfew in Spain has faded further Friday as the government prepares to begin removing one of the world’s toughest locks and virtual celebrations held instead of traditional celebrations.

The Spaniards have been on the road since mid-March and suffered nearly 16,000 deaths from the COVID-19 disease – the third worst death toll in Italy and the United States.

But slowing down the rate of infection and death has enabled officials to consider a gradual lockdown.

“The government is preparing new release scenarios,” Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters.

Although many officials have said formal lockout will likely continue in May, some restrictions will be lifted on Monday to breathe life into a paralyzed economy.

Since then, workers in certain sectors such as construction will be allowed back in and some factories will reopen.

Further removal of the lock will depend on the evaluation of the evolution of the epidemic, Illa said. “These are very complex decisions that require multi-disciplinary review.”

Although many people will return to work, social travel must be maintained, Maria Jose Sierra, the deputy head of health emergencies, said in a virtual news conference.

“We will provide a series of recommendations. The most important thing is that if someone shows little symptoms, they should contact the health system and remain in isolation,” he said.

“WANT OUR NEED”

Protective masks are recommended and authorities plan to distribute them to public transport hubs.

Instead of taking to the streets for ceremonies on one of the most important days of the Christian calendar, many Spaniards held virtual processions on social networks, hooking up to play folk music and wear traditional costumes .

In the Castilian town of Cuenca, drummers went to balconies and doorsteps to play the songs they usually perform around town.

Reuters footage showed a closed church in Seville, which is the site of crisp Holy Week processions, with flowers and candles piled up with a closed gate but no one around, and a mask pinned to the gate with the inscription “give us hope.”

The number of daily deaths fell to 605 on Friday, the lowest figure since March 24, the health service said. The rate of increase has dropped to 4%, down from 20% two weeks ago. Spain’s total death toll stood at 15,843 as of Friday.

“We are seeing the curves go down, even in many cases,” Sierra added. (Reporting by Graham Keeley, Belen Carreno and Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Gareth Jones)