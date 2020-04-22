Spain leaves the children out after more than a month under the severe coronavirus blockade

Relieved Spanish parents welcomed a decision on Wednesday that allows children to go out for short periods for the first time in more than a month while the government has anticipated a wider easing of one of the world’s most severe coronavirus blockades by end of May.

With the second most recorded infections in the world at 208,389 and the second highest death toll in Europe of 21,717, Spain’s severe restrictions have included a controversial ban on leaving their homes since mid-March.

However, on Tuesday evening, the government bowed to public pressure and said minors under the age of 14 would be able to take short outdoor walks under weekend supervision.

The cabinet initially said that children would only be allowed to accompany their parents to buy food or medicine, causing a backlash on social media and banging protests on the balconies.

The parents welcomed the concession, although it came late for some, stretched to the limit after almost six weeks locked in the house.

Gonzo ‘in crescendo’

“The escalation of anxiety, anger, short temper … have been growing,” said Dr. Iban Onandia, 35, a neuropsychologist in the Basque province of Bizkaia, adding that the children paid an “indecent” price during the blockade.

“The truth is that the education system we have is not up to scratch, not least because they have left many children to themselves, including mine,” said the father of two children aged four and two.

A dance instructor teaches online at home with his daughter during the blockade in Madrid on April 3 (La Jara Center via Getty Images)

Ramon Motta, a Madrid-based hotel maitre with two daughters Carla, 11 years old, and Ariadna, 8 years old, resorted to installing a tent in their fifth floor apartment to keep them entertained.

“We have Disney Plus, Netflix and video games, but you don’t want your kids to spend five, six, seven hours in front of a screen, but at the same time there isn’t much else to do,” he said.

“After such a long time closed, the children and parents begin to lose patience fairly quickly. A couple of times Carla has been angry.”

The optimistic nightmare of the Spaniards is easing

While his leftist coalition marked 100 days of office, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked for parliamentary approval to prolong a state of emergency until May 9 – the third extension.

With the epidemic appearing to have peaked, the blockade could begin to be phased out in late May, although measures will gradually be eased, he told lawmakers.

“We will go back and forth depending on how the pandemic develops.”

The photographer’s son and daughter watch a live stream during the girl’s birthday party on April 13 in Barcelona. (David Ramos / Getty Images)

A sharp slowdown in infections makes the Spaniards optimistic that their nightmare could be lightened and officials are turning their attention to restarting the economy in crisis.

Tomato launch party

In sign of a nascent recovery, the carmaker’s Spanish unit SEAT, which employs approximately 15,000 people, said it plans to resume production on April 27, albeit with 3000 coronavirus tests per week on its workforce to minimize the risk.

But in the latest blow to the vital tourism industry in Spain, the authorities of the Valencian city of Bunol have postponed the 75th annual Tomatina festival, where thousands of people gather every August to peel each other with fresh tomatoes.

It was the first cancellation since 1957.

The San Fermin bullfighting festival in Pamplona was also suspended on Tuesday, for the first time in four decades.

Spain has insisted on a stronger economic response across the European Union, including a 1.5 trillion euro fund ($ 2.3 trillion Cdn) financed by perpetual debt to support the most affected members of the blockade.

Sanchez said that an initial consensus on the financial response should be reached during a summit on Thursday.