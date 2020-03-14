Spain Limits movement, bar stores, restaurants and more

MADRID (AP) – The Spanish government is planning to announce Saturday that it is tightening restrictions on movements and closing restaurants and other establishments in the nation of 46 million people under a two-week emergency state to combat the sharp increase. in coronavirus infections.

The Associated Press has access to a draft of the measures that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will announce in a nationally televised address.

According to the draft government order, only people will be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, commute to work, to medical centers and banks, or to travel related to youth care and the elderly These limitations will take place on Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Spain also effectively and immediately closes all non-essential restaurants, bars, hotels, schools, and other non-essential retail establishments, which have already run some of the most successful communities.

The government said official measures to be taken are open to last-minute changes before the Prime Minister details them in his speech.

Health officials in Spain said on Saturday that coronavirus infections had reached 5,753 people, half of them in the capital, Madrid. This represents a national increase of more than 1,500 in 24 hours.

Sanchez acknowledged Friday that the number of infections could reach 10,000 in the coming days.

Spain has followed Italy’s path by implementing a similar blockade after both European countries failed to contain the virus at regional hotspots.

Italy extended the strict restriction on northern movements across the country on March 9, when it registered more than 9,000 infections. It then went above and beyond on March 11 and closed all commercial outlets, except for some supermarkets and pharmacies.

Already in Spain, residents in Madrid and northeastern Catalonia woke up Saturday at open bars and restaurants and other non-essential commercial establishments, as ordered by regional authorities the day before.

Prime Minister Sanchez’s decision comes after some regions of Spain with virus clusters have taken steps to close restaurants and other non-essential establishments. The regional leaders of Madrid and Catalonia had also called on the central government to help tighten the transport bolts and restrict the movement of people.

The streets of the two largest cities in Spain were undoubtedly quieter as the message collapses because social distance is the only way to stop the global pandemic after the eruption in China.

“We had to close and remain closed for 15 days,” said restaurant owner Rachel Paparardo in Barcelona, ​​the largest city in Catalonia. “But this is nothing; people are not infected and we can recover from this.”

Scary shoppers packed up some supermarkets in the early hours of the morning despite appeals from authorities and supermarket owners alike.

In the capital, however, the city council was forced to close parks after many continued to shred Saturday morning and other outdoor hobbies.

“I live downtown and I like to see it empty,” said Madrid resident Carmen Melon. “I like to see that I think people are responsible and people who stay at home do it. I have to work today, only an hour, but later I’ll stay home, too.”

Authorities and public health workers, as well as television and radio news anchors, are urging people to stay home to reduce the contagion curve.

Authorities in southern Spain have also blocked access to the coastal areas to try to stop people who had taken advantage of school closures this week, and to choose to “work from home” for impromptu beach walks .

An emergency state allows the central government to limit free movement, legally confiscate property, and take control of private industries and facilities, including private hospitals. It is only the second time the government has evoked it since the return of democracy in the late 1970’s. The other was declared during the 2010 air traffic controller strike.

Wilson reported from Barcelona. AP journalists Iain Sullivan in Madrid and Renata Brito in Barcelona contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s science education department. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

