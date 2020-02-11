Spain rescues 119 migrants and starts the search for 67 missing people from Morocco

MADRID – Spain rescued 119 migrants from the sea on Monday, looking for 67 others who were believed to be missing on a boat when trying to reach the European coasts, the country’s maritime authorities said on Monday.

A spokesman for the Maritime Rescue Agency said the search for the missing dinghy in the Mediterranean that separates Spain from Morocco had been suspended for the night and should resume early Tuesday.

The official, who was not authorized to appear in media reports, said the dinghy was probably in Morocco’s rescue area.

He said that two more rubber boats were found in the Alboran Sea area with 60 and 59 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and that they would all disembark in Spain’s southeastern city of Malaga. The migrants, including 26 women and five children, are in good health, the spokesman said.

Migrants fleeing poverty or violence are looking for a new life in Europe by embarking on a dangerous sea voyage from the African coast.

In Spain, which became the most important entry point in Europe in 2018, the number of arrivals halved last year to 26,168. Recently, however, the number of boats in the Canary Islands, which lie in the Atlantic off the northeast of Africa, has increased coastline.

Morocco received EU funding of EUR 140 million (USD 155 million) in 2019 to combat illegal crossings.