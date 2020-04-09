Spain sees coronavirus torture, seeking new economic ‘pact’

MADRID – Spain is nearing the start of the collapse of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday, urging all political parties to join a plan for a national revival in the post-crisis crisis.

“The fire is starting to be under control … The war against the virus is going to be a total victory,” he told a near-empty parliament as more than 300 lawmakers participated as a result of lockdown regulations.

They must vote on a two-week extension of Spain’s state of emergency, which will keep people home until April 26.

The government’s proposed reform to the new economy was inspired by the “Pact of Moncloa,” signed in 1977 after the death of dictator Francisco Franco to transform the state’s economy into a lucrative market for new democratic Spain.

It aims to unify the distorted political landscape, and also cover unions, companies and regions, behind a common policy of economic reconstruction.

“I suggest a great pact for Spain’s economic and social development, for all political forces who want to lend their shoulders to participate,” said Sanchez, a Socialist who heads a left-wing coalition of coalition after a series of unlucky elections.

Spain’s measures to prevent COVID-19 disease – some of the poorest in Europe – have helped save lives and break the proportional daily increase in new infections by 4% from 22%, Sanchez also told parliament.

The latest health ministry data showed Wednesday the total death toll from the epidemic rose 757 to 14,555 – the third highest in the world after Italy and the United States. Overall, Spain’s cases rose to 146,690 from 140,510 on Tuesday.

Despite the expansion of the lockdown, the government plans to ease restrictions for companies after shutting down all unnecessary businesses almost two weeks ago. (Reporting by Joan Faus and Belen Carreno; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)