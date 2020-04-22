Spain states a single of Europe’s most-wanted Islamic Point out fighters arrested | Earth

Patrol cars of area police and Spanish Countrywide law enforcement are noticed in the empty purchasing La Bola avenue in the course of the lockdown amid the coronavirus ailment (Covid-19) outbreak in Ronda, southern Spain April 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, April 22 — Spanish police detained just one of Europe’s most needed fugitive Islamic State (IS) fighters in the southern town of Almeria, the governing administration explained.

The Egyptian gentleman, who has fought in Syria and Iraq, was hiding in an condominium with two other people today who had been also arrested and were being recognized by police, the interior ministry mentioned in a assertion late yesterday.

The man has appeared in gory propaganda shots of IS crimes, the ministry claimed.

“The detained person put in numerous years in the Syria-Iraq area and provides peculiar personality capabilities this sort of as an really violent legal profile which caught the interest of law enforcement and intelligence expert services in Europe,” the assertion included, without having disclosing his identification.

The 3 suspects experienced come by way of North Africa and have been retaining a low profile through Spain’s coronavirus lockdown, exiting the apartment one-by-a single and donning protective masks

Police are keen to intercept many of the dozens of Spanish Muslims who left for Syria and Iraq to battle together with IS and may now want to perpetrate assaults on house soil these as the killing of 16 individuals in Barcelona in 2017. — Reuters