Spain stops official album charts due to coronavirus crisis

Spain’s official album schedule has been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has been confirmed.

Currently, there are more than 140,500 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country. Today (April 7), the total death toll in the country is 13,877, and the state of anxiety remains.

As a result of the pandemic of the Promusicae music industry pandemic – the organization that made up the Spanish schedule since 1986 – it has announced its decision to suspend publication of the chart until the situation improves.

Since Spain has been closed for almost a month, its records and other entertainment outlets remain closed for business.

In a statement issued to Billboard, Promusicae said the sale of physical music “by mail or messenger could almost be evidence that records were not essential”. They added that physical sales were “almost irrelevant” at the moment.

Promusicae will, however, continue to publish lists of its top 100 streaming albums. This will serve as a benchmark for the “behavior of the Spanish music market” during this testing.

It is estimated that the economic impact on physical sales in Spain will be about half of the total earnings on CDs and CDs last year, approximately $ 43 million (£ 38 million).

Primavera Sound Festival – Credit: Getty Images

The full chart of the Top 100 Albums will return after the Spanish government announces the end of the country’s lockout period.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus also continues to cause disruptions to concerts and festivals. Last month, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound was moved to the end of August.

In a statement to NME, the organizers of the event, which was originally scheduled to take place in June, assured that they were working to provide as many performers as possible for their viewing. They also confirmed that the ticket details will be confirmed on time.

“We know that this is a very difficult situation for many people and that is why we are working on different solutions,” a NME spokeswoman said. “As soon as the state of anxiety in Spain is over, we are confident that we will be able to offer our audience several options that our team is working on.”