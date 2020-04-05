Spain’s coronavirus death rate increased by 674 but the pace continued to slow

MADRID – The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the world’s worst pandemics, began its fourth week under a nearly- total locking.

Deaths from respiratory tract COVID-19 rose to 12,418 on Saturday – the second highest in the world after Italy. However, up to 674 people have died in the past 24 hours since Saturday’s 809 and below Thursday’s daily record of 950, the Health Ministry said.

Sunday’s increase represents a 6% increase in total deaths, nearly half the rate reported a week ago.

The total number of registered infections has risen to 130,759 since Saturday’s 124,736.

“Today I am alone (with colleagues) to give a small message of hope,” General Miguel Angel Villaroya, chief of the defense staff, said in a coronavirus discovery on Sunday. “We’re on the right and we’re going to beat it (the virus).”

The director of the World Health Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge, tweeted about Spain: “Careful optimization as a result of bold steps, innovative methods and bold decisions.”

On Palm Sunday, a week before Easter, churches were quiet and empty in the capital of Madrid, while the streets that were usually stocked with stalls of the Rastro flea market were deserted.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, at a national television address on Saturday, announced a state extension of emergency lockdown until April 26 to help deal with the “greatest crisis of our lives.”

He said while lockout measures could take even longer than the next 15 days, some economic restrictions, such as keeping all unnecessary home workers under control, would be lifted. after Easter. Shops, bars and restaurants are, will remain closed.

Business groups warned the CEOE and CEPYME that while the new extension “will serve to accelerate leaks from the current health crisis” it could “deepen the economic recession in many sectors and companies. .. is disgusting. “

They called for the government to provide assistance to companies of 50 billion euros ($ 54.04 billion) out of 20 billion and suspend taxes for particularly bad hits in the sector.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino rejected the idea in an interview with El Pais on Sunday. Asked when the return to Spain was normal, Calvino said, “We cannot return to normal from 0 to 100 a day. We must guarantee security.”

In an article published in a series of European newspapers on Sunday, Sanchez appealed for unity with the 27 countries of the European Union to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unity is a fundamental principle of EU treaties. And it is shown at times like these. Without unity there can be no unity, without unity there will be disaffection and the credibility of the European project will be shattered.” ( $ 1 = 0.9252 euro) (Reporting by Graham Keeley and Michael Gore Writing by Jessica Jones Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Heinrich)