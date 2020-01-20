Spain’s “drunk gummy bear” is on the brink when Haribo bared his teeth drinking food

Ositos & Co gummy bears with alcohol are pictured in a bar in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao on January 19, 2020. – AFP picture

MADRID, January 20 – Ander Mendez and his friends had hoped they’d hit it off when they came up with the idea of ​​selling gummy bears containing alcohol – until they found themselves in the sights of the cute giant Haribo.

Now these three Spaniards are afraid of being closed by the German confectionery king, who is famous for his large selection of gummy bears and was founded 100 years ago in the western city of Bonn.

In a less than sweet legal letter, Haribo accused the startup of hurting its protected little bear.

But these graduates from the northern Spanish port city of Bilbao insist that they will continue to produce their “drunk gummy bears” – “because people like them”.

The conflict arose from the obvious similarities between the fruit gums made by their startup Osito & Co a year ago and the miniature gummy bear that has become Haribo’s best-known product.

With a production site in the northern Basque Country, the trio has produced a premium product in five different flavors, which is available in elegant metal tins for 30 sweets for € 9 (RM 41).

Each is color coded to indicate different flavors: blue for rum and pineapple, pink for gin and strawberry, orange for vodka and orange, brown for whiskey and cola and yellow for tequila and lemon.

Haribos chewing sweets are non-alcoholic and are sold in thousands of stores worldwide, from Europe to China, Australia, Brazil and the United States.

“As is common in such cases, Haribo has taken legal action to protect its registered trademarks,” a company spokesman told AFP.

“Give us your website”

But Mendez, who heads Osito & Co, was shocked when he received a “Cease and Desist” letter from a law firm commissioned by Haribo.

“It was like a bolt from the blue,” the 24-year-old engineer told AFP.

The six-page letter “stated in very threatening English that we were copying your branded product, that we were doing unfair competition,” he said.

“In the end, they said they wanted to resolve the matter by mutual agreement,” he said.

The letter, the copy of which has been viewed by AFP, requests Osito & Co to cease production, distribution and advertising for its product, to destroy all advertising materials online and offline, to cancel the Spanish trademark registration and to transfer ownership of the brand Domain name, ositosconalcohol.com, to Haribo.

In a bar in the Spanish Basque city of Bilbao, cans and a glass with alcoholic gummy bears from Ositos & Co are shown on January 19, 2020. – AFP picture

“We don’t do any damage to their brand and the bears don’t even look similar,” insisted Mendez, accusing the sweetener of “taking over” the creation of the startup.

In 2012, Haribo took legal action against the Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt and declared that its hollow chocolate teddy bears wrapped in gold foil were an imitation of its products.

After a long-standing legal dispute, a German court decided in Lindt’s favor that the chocolate bears should not be confused with Haribo’s gummy bears.

15 bears = one gin & tonic

Osito & Co, which sells its products online and to entertainment venues in Spain, mainly in the Basque Country, was founded by Mendez and two of his university friends, Julen Justa (25) and Tamar Gigolashvili (24). old right and management graduate.

It started operating exactly a year ago and quickly won an innovative business grant, which was awarded by the local authorities in Getxo, an upscale coastal town near Bilbao.

At the time, the award caused some controversy with opposition politicians who said the product would stimulate alcohol consumption among adolescents.

Each of the tiny treats contains 15 percent alcohol, with seven to nine corresponding to a glass of 150 ml of wine, while 15 to 17 corresponding to a gin and tonic, explains Mendez.

All three are currently rethinking the letter “very carefully” with the help of a lawyer, without knowing what they will do, and in any case admit that they “do not have enough resources to take on a lawsuit”.

For the time being, however, they will market their products “as before”, he says.

“We will try to ensure that this festive spirit that flows through our veins reaches bars, clubs and cocktail lounges.” – AFP