[spain’s-zarzuela-theatre-cancels-spanish-opera-singer-placido-domingo’s-performances-in-madrid-in-may-possibly]

February 26, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Ministry of Culture explained on Wednesday it has canceled Placido Domingo’s performances at Madrid’s Zarzuela Theatre scheduled for Could.

In a assertion, the ministry stated it experienced canceled the Spanish opera singer’s performance in the demonstrates, on May perhaps 14 and 15, “in solidarity with women of all ages affected” by his alleged sexual misconduct.

The theater will nonetheless maintain the reveals, but without Domingo’s participation.

