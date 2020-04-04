Spanish actress Gemma Marin returns to nursing

Reuters reports that Gemma Marin has returned to nursing after ten years to join the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic.

Marin, an actress and social media influencer, posted a video on Friday announcing her return to the medical field, shared by Reuters.

“Hi, my name is Gemma Marin. I was working as an influencer, actress and dancer, but since last week I have been working as a nurse, ”Marin told the recording. “I am in Spain and I live in Madrid. I mean, Madrid is one of the worst affected cities,” he continued:

You can’t stay home when something like this happens. So I sent my resume. I told all hospitals, “If you need me, I’m available right now.” The only thing is, I haven’t been working for ten years. It’s not just me. Thousands of people are working in hospitals every day.

Marin also received an alert message for anyone watching his video. She said, “if you could (five minutes) see what’s going on in the hospital, trust me you would be home doing what they ask you to do.” She ended the clip with an exhortation: “Please stay home, wash your hands, do whatever they ask you to do. Because the situation is very difficult and it is true. “

Their efforts are not exactly the norm in responding to celebrities in the World Health Organization officially ranked “COVID-19” pandemic. Stars better known as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez sign up for donations, while Gal Gadot sings Imagine, and Richard Simmons reboots self-quarantine training videos.

Real heroes, meanwhile, are on the front line, while people like award-winning chef Richard Bayless support the fam. Bayless is committed to helping unemployed restaurant workers with an initiative that will produce 800 boxes of £ 30 food each week to provide income and nutrition to those in need.