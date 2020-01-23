Spanish government holds emergency meeting at Gloria, storm that has killed 11

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced an emergency meeting to address the effects of the Gloria storm after flying over areas in Eastern Spain where heavy rainfall, strong winds and huge waves killed at least 11 people.

Residents continued to wrestle with the wreck of days of abuse, including collapsed bridges, damaged railway lines, and entire beaches swept away by waves. Five people are still missing.

“I think it’s important right now that we are all united, that we work shoulder to shoulder and work together as we do,” Sánchez told reporters on Thursday.

The national weather authority said the storm had started to retreat, but more than 100 roads were closed and tens of thousands of students stayed out of school.

Sánchez noted that the winter storm had struck just as the area was getting ready for the tourist season, and said his government had called the emergency meeting on Friday to restore normality, ensure security and meet short-term needs and medium term. .

The storm strengthened its hold on parts of the peninsula on Sunday, releasing winds up to 144 kilometers per hour and waves up to 13.5 meters high that hit stores at the sea, wiping out beaches and boardwalks.

Parts of Spain were hit with heavy snowfall. A man is shown shoveling in Morella on Wednesday. (Juan Medina / Reuters)

Near Barcelona, ​​foamy sea foam covered different streets in the small town of Tossa de Mar.

Hundreds of thousands remained without electricity as the storm covered roads with snow, flooded farmland and salt water poured into the Ebro Delta, swallowing thousands of acres of rice fields.

Rescue services said they continued to look for different people missing in the storm; among the two in Ibiza was a Brit, while in Mallorca a local scuba diving champion who had left canyoning on Monday was still being sought, according to the local newspaper Diario de Mallorca.

Those killed by the storm ranged from a 69-year-old man pulled into the sea by a wave in Catalonia to another who died while the hail smashed the greenhouse in Almeria province where he had worked.

The prime minister said that although every meteorological phenomenon could not be attributed to climate change, it was clear that it had an impact.

“Government agencies need to think about how to change gears and focus our economic resources and government policies on a new element – and that is climate change,” Sánchez said.

This combination of two photos shows a photo of December 13, 2017 of the river Onyar and the same part of the river during a storm on Thursday in Girona, Spain. (Emilio Morenatti / The Associated Press)