[spanish-plant-owned-by-denso,-fujitsu-planning-to-halt-generation-as-virus-results-in-shortages]

February 27, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish plant owned by Denso Corp and Fujitsu Ltd is ready to halt some output of auto electronics factors if needed since of a scarcity of elements from China thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The manufacturing unit in Malaga expects to suspend its to start with generation line – which assembles vehicle audio parts – from March 16, factory taking care of director Blanca Hermana explained to Reuters on Wednesday.

“We’re doing work so we really do not have to halt, and which is what we’re hoping for. But we have taken the preventive steps to deal with this scenario as the factors are arriving with wonderful problems,” Hermana stated.

The manufacturing facility is vast majority owned by Japanese automobile elements supplier Denso, with data engineering organization Fujitsu also holding a stake.

The stoppage of the audio line will influence 38 workforce, but the suspension of other traces, making typically automobile electronics, could have an impact on 336 out of 449 personnel in the Malaga manufacturing facility, in accordance to Diario Sur, the key Malaga everyday.

Hermana claimed the manufacturing facility experienced so far been controlling by using contingency provides and shipments that ended up currently on the way to Spain when the outbreak started in China, sending factories and staff into lockdown.

Although suppliers might have resumed operate in China, deliveries acquire in between 3 and 5 weeks.

Without having supplying details, she reported other vehicle aspect suppliers ended up in a worse scenario than the factory, and it was individuals who would probably be responsible for stopping the first motor vehicle production lines in Spain, which is home to creation for most motor vehicle models.

“Most of the elements required to make vehicles in Spain are produced in China,” she reported.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno Supplemental reporting by Sam Nussey Creating by Jessica Jones Editing by Alison Williams and Kim Coghill)