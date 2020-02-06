“Spartacus” actor Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103, says son Michael Douglas | show business

Actor Michael Douglas (left) and his father, actor Kirk Douglas arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California on February 22, 2009. – Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Kirk Douglas, the film star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the big screen and in the Hollywood establishment, died yesterday at the age of 103, said his son Michael Douglas.

“With great sadness, my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas said in a statement to People Magazine and on his Facebook page.

“He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, his commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in, a measure of all our endeavors represented. ” Douglas added.

“Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” Michael added. so proud to be his father’s son.

Douglas made more than 90 films in a career spanning seven decades, and films like Spartacus and The Vikings made him one of the biggest box office stars of the 1950s and 1960s.

He also played an important role in overcoming the Hollywood blacklist – actors, directors and writers who were professionally avoided in the 1950s due to their ties to the communist movement. Douglas said he was more proud of it than any film he made. – Reuters