[SPBG operations halted to aid drug probe into former govt chairman]

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 18 — ATTA World wide Team Bhd has ceased the functions of Syarikat Perkilangan Besi Gaya Sdn Bhd (SPBG) to facilitate the ongoing police investigations adhering to the remand of its ex-executive chairman Ooi Chieng Sim for drug rates.

In a submitting with Bursa Malaysia currently, the company and distributor of metal goods explained although group’s organization operation continues, the small business problems of other subsidiaries have grow to be much more tough as some suppliers and customers have adopted a a lot more careful stand.

“But every energy is staying designed by the government directors and management workers to make clear (the problem) to them in get to secure enterprise bargains,” it reported, adding that the group is also capable to assistance its mortgage amenities with web gearing ratio of 1.99 per cent.

ATTA International has appointed Chiok Kian Chau as the new government chairman in put of Ooi, whose directorship was suspended by the board on Jan 31.

It has also re-selected Chiok from unbiased non-executive director to government director, while major shareholder Tan Kim Hee (21.eight for each cent) was appointed govt director from non-unbiased non-govt director.

Right after the re-designation, the board comprises eight members — 5 govt administrators and a few independent non-government directors.

The board has appointed an unbiased qualified to carry out a entire overview of chance management and corporate legal responsibility of its subsidiaries, namely SPBG, Progerex Sdn Bhd and SMPC Industries Sdn Bhd

A legal agency would also suggestions the board on all civil and prison issues to shield the corporation and its shareholders.

“As a result, the board foresees a tight program in finalising accounts for the financial calendar year ending March 31, 2020.

“In check out of this, the board has resolved and concluded to prolong the economic 12 months-stop from 12 months to 15 months, i.e. March 31, 2020 to June 31, 2020,” it added.

On Jan 16, the company’s premises in the Prai Industrial Estate, which is tenanted by a 3rd celebration was raided by the police for investigations into an alleged offence below the Hazardous Medications Act 1952.

Nine banking accounts of the enterprise and its subsidiaries, particularly Duro Steel Industrial (M) Sdn Bhd, SMPC Industries, SPBG and Progerex have been frozen.

The individual banking accounts of Ooi and executive director Ng Chin Nam have also been frozen. — Bernama