SPC celebrates National Career and Technical Education Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – February is the National Career and Technical Education Month (CTE), which recognizes the value and success of CTE programs.

These programs are also known as workforce education programs, and educators at St. Petersburg College see them as a great opportunity for adults who want to change or improve their careers.

The college offers two and four year degrees in CTE areas such as computer programming, cyber security, information technology and more.

SPC dean of the workforce, Michael Ramsey, said programs like this align students to secure jobs in our local economy.

“The opportunities for short-term, two-year training programs that are in demand by the workforce are unlimited,” said Ramsey. “SPC provides students with the skills to succeed in the Tampa Bay region and have a well-deserved career.”

