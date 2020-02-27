SPCA Florida flying kittens from Lakeland to Chicago to find their forever homes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 30 cats and kittens are flying north on Thursday to find their forever homes.

SPCA Florida has teamed up with Polk County Animal Control to fly the cats from Lakeland Linder Airport to shelters in Chicago, where there is a kitten shortage.

The SPCA says the kittens will have plenty of treats and catnip for the flight, which takes off around 10: 30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Volunteers from the Tree House Humane Society and Hinsdale Humane Society will meet the cats at Chicago Executive Airport, then the animals will be fully vetted and spayed or neutered.

“We hope that taking 30+ kittens from Polk County to new homes in Illinois (which is well along on achieving No-Kill status) we will spread the word that every animal deserves the opportunity for a good life. And, it will give 30+ lucky families a wonderful new fur member,” said SPCA Florida supporters Donna Robinson and Mark Helmericks.

For more information on SPCA Florida, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

