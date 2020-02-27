[speaker:-dewan-rakyat-awaiting-official-notification-on-distinctive-sitting-down]

Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks throughout a regional law conference in Petaling Jaya October 5, 2019. — Photo by Choo Choy May perhaps

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — All procedures related to election of the new key minister in the Dewan Rakyat will be announced later on, stated Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Mohamad Ariff, when contacted by Bernama, stated these will be identified following formal notification from the interim prime minister on the distinctive sitting down.

“When we get the notification from PM along with the movement, I will difficulty a statement,” he stated by using WhatsApp.

Previously currently, Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir experienced reported the Dewan Rakyat will hold a particular sitting down on Monday (March two) to decide which leader commands the the greater part to be Malaysia’s eighth key minister.

Dr Mahathir also mentioned that if the Dewan Rakyat fails to choose a primary minister at this exclusive sitting down, Parlament will be dissolved and a snap election termed.

Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister on Monday right after the region plunged into a political crisis subsequent the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition getting rid of its the vast majority in the Dewan Rakyat as PH component Bersatu with 26 MPs and 11 MPs from PKR, yet another PH part, pulled out. — Bernama