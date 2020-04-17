Speaker of the House Debuts Magic Coronavirus Killing Spray

House Ugandan spokeswoman Rebecca Kadaga faced criticism this week after presenting a powder magazine that said it kills the Chinese coronavirus. He did not provide any scientific evidence to support his assertion.

Kadaga, who is one of the leading architects of the country’s controversial “Kill The Gays” law, cited last month as saying that Uganda had received a patent to produce a spray from a Ugandan scientist who kills the coronavirus, in which would be a vital discovery globally.

“A female professor of coronavirus treatment in the United States was here last week and she patented in Uganda and in about a fortnight, the treatment will be performed here,” she said. “A company called Dei International is going to build it, the young man is from Busoga so we should not relax but there is hope that treatment will begin here in Uganda.”

I have told Parliament that a spray has been discovered that immediately kills the Corona virus and will be co-produced in Uganda. It goes on sale next week. The American inventor, Professor Safraz K. Niaz, was here over the weekend and made the free donation to Uganda.

His comment was harshly criticized by the public and the Uganda Medical Association, which urged people to discard his advice, saying that no coronavirus vaccine had been developed yet, and accused him of giving false hopes to people with false information.

On Wednesday, Kadaga introduced the new spray, arguing in a television interview that he never described the treatment as a vaccine, saying his criticisms were only enthusiastic.

“The sanitizer is here, this is the … people were excited, now they are calm,” he said. “I couldn’t have called her a vaccine. I said it’s a spray that kills the virus instantly.”

Asked what the sprayer does that other disinfectants do, he said, “I don’t want to go deeper into mechanics, but what I was told is that it has more power than some.”

No vaccine or vaccine against Chinese coronavirus has been developed so far, and although trials are underway worldwide, there is currently no set date for publication. Many expect the mass distribution of a vaccine to reach the second half of 2021.

According to the latest data from the Uganda Ministry of Health, the country has so far recorded only 55 cases of coronavirus and no deaths. With a population of over 42 million, this makes it one of the least affected countries not only in Africa, but throughout the world.

