Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: The House moves to send the impeachment to the Senate next week

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the House will take action next week to send impeachments to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Pelosi said she had asked the chairman of the judicial committee Jerrold Nadler to be ready to table a resolution next week to appoint directors and pass the impeachments to the Senate.

“I will consult with you at our Tuesday Democratic Caucus meeting at home on how to proceed,” wrote Pelosi.

Pelosi retained the articles in a confrontation with the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

The protracted confrontation muddied Congress’s dismissal policy and calendar three weeks after House Democrats removed Trump from office for abuse and obstructed his actions toward Ukraine.

The release of documents and the appointment of those responsible for removing the House are the next steps necessary to begin the Senate trial. Pelosi said she can communicate with her colleagues, as she often does with a letter on her thoughts.

McConnell wants quick trial without new witnesses, but Pelosi warns of haste to acquit president.

Trump made fun of Pelosi with his tweets on Friday and made fun of her and other Democrats on Thursday night in Toledo, his first rally in 2020.

Pelosi in California is facing increasing pressure to act. Republicans say Democrats are embarrassed by their vote. But Pelosi replied that the Democrats are “proud” of respecting the Constitution and said she doubted that the Republicans in the Senate would do the same.

Many on Capitol Hill expect the Senate removal trial to begin next week.

“I will send them when I am ready. It will probably be soon,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday at the Capitol, noting that she did not adjourn “indefinitely”.

The House removed Trump in December for abusing the power of his office by pressuring the new head of Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, using $ 400 million in military aid to the American ally as leverage that it against Russia at its border. Trump insists he did nothing wrong, but his disregard for the House Democrats’ investigation has led to an additional charge of obstructing Congress.

Pelosi’s delay in sending indictments for a Senate trial has led to an impasse with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., On what would be the third impeachment trial for the history of the country.

McConnell said that if Pelosi and the Democrats in the House were “too embarrassed” to send the impeachment items out, the Senate would simply move on to other business next week.

“They fail to trap our entire country in a never-ending day of unresolved indictment,” said McConnell.

McConnell told GOP senators at a noon meeting to expect a trial next week, according to two people familiar with his remarks. People asked for anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

At the same time, McConnell signed a resolution by Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., To allow the dismissal of the articles of removal if the house does not transmit them within 25 days. It is unlikely that this change in the Senate rules will occur before Pelosi transmits the articles.

In the weeks after Trump’s deposition, Democrats focused on new evidence of Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and prompted the Senate to consider further testimony, including former White House national security adviser John Bolton. Republicans are just as focused on a speedy trial with acquittal.

Republicans have power, with a slim majority of 53 to 47 senators, while McConnell rejects Democratic requests for testimony and documents. But Democrats are using the delay to sow public doubts about the fairness of the process as they try to take off hesitant GOP senators for the upcoming votes. It only takes 51 senators to make the rules.

“When we talk about a fair trial, we mean facts, we mean witnesses, we mean documents,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “Each of us in the Senate will have to take a stand. How do my Republican friends want the American people, their constituents and their history to remember them?”

Trump has weighed in from the White House, suggesting that he too would like to have more witnesses at trial. They are former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter, as well as the government whistleblower whose complaint about the President’s pressure on Ukraine sparked the dismissal investigation.

In a phone call in July with the new Ukrainian president, Trump asked his counterpart to investigate the Bidens while suspending military aid to Ukraine. A Ukrainian gas company hired Hunter Biden when his father was vice president and head of the Obama administration in Ukraine. There is no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden.

Trump has suggested that his administration would continue to prevent Bolton or others in the administration from appearing before senators. Many of these officials defied congressional subpoenas for their testimony.

“When we start allowing national security advisers to just come up and say what they mean, we can’t do it,” Trump said at an event with construction contractors. “So we have to protect presidential privilege for me, but for future presidents. This is very important.”

Bolton, one of the four witnesses the Democrats have asked for, said this week that he would testify if summoned.

McConnell has said from the start that he is looking to model Trump’s trial when the Senate was last called as a deputy tribunal for President Bill Clinton in 1999. McConnell said there would be “no bargaining “with the House Democrats on Senate procedures.

“There will be no new unfair rulebook written just for President Trump,” said McConnell on Thursday.

McConnell, who met with Trump last Wednesday at the White House, suggested last month that it would be “good for me” if the House never sent the articles. More recently, he relied on the intention of the Constitution for the Senate to have the final say on impeachment. He didn’t care that Pelosi had “managed to do the impossible” by uniting Democrats and Republicans who want the trial to start.

Some Democrats have shown heightened anxiety over the delay as Americans remain divided over Trump’s removal.

The delay in the indictment has also upset the political calendar, the week-long trial now facing the presidential nomination contests, which begin in early February. Several Democratic senators are standing for the party’s nomination.

Hope for 2020, Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., told the Associated Press Ground Game podcast that impending impeachment lawsuit and other pressing problems in Washington could be a “big, big blow” “to his presidential campaign by moving him away from Iowa in the last weeks before the February 3 caucuses.

As Pelosi rushed into a morning meeting at the Capitol, she was asked if she feared losing the Democrats’ support for her strategy. She told reporters, “No”.

“I know exactly when to” send the articles of removal, said Pelosi. “I won’t tell you yet. ”

Pelosi researches what she says she wanted from the start – “see the arena” and “the terms of engagement” that McConnell will use for the trial – before sending her house managers to present the articles from removal from the Senate. She has not yet chosen managers, a source of political intrigue because many legislators want the top position.

Associated Press editors Laurie Kellman, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Darlene Superville and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

