Special 1BR Clip Showcasing Nicole Brydon Bloom & Taylor Nichols

Unique 1BR Clip That includes Nicole Brydon Bloom & Taylor Nichols

ComingSoon.web has a new, exclusive 1BR clip for Dark Sky Films thriller from debut writer/director David Marmor.

Following leaving behind a distressing earlier to observe her dreams, Sarah scores the ideal Hollywood condominium. But a little something is not ideal. Not able to rest, tormented by bizarre noises and threatening notes, her new lifetime promptly starts off to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying reality, it’s way too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah need to find the toughness to keep on to her crumbling sanity…or be trapped forever in an existential hell.

The movie is the debut from writer/director Marmor and produced by Alok Mishra and Shane Vorster for Malevolent Movies, Allard Cantor, and Jarrod Murray for Epicenter, as effectively as Nic Izzi and Sam Sandweiss, and executive developed by Peter Phok.

The film’s varied forged involves Alan Blumenfeld (Heroes), Taylor Nichols (PEN15, Jurassic Park III), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Tale), Giles Matthey (As soon as Upon A Time, Legitimate Blood), Earnestine Phillips (Listed here Comes the Growth), Susan Davis (Wargames), Clayton Hoff, Celeste Sullivan and Nicole Brydon Bloom as Sarah, in her debut element movie. 1BR features a vibrantly nightmarish rating from celebrated composer Ronen Landa, ideal recognized for his get the job done on horror hits The Pact and At the Devil’s Door.

