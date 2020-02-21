[special:-bob-arum-disputes-tyson-fury-body-weight-for-deontay-wilder-ii]

Phil Jay 21/02/2020

Promoter Bob Arum has talked over the excess weight of Tyson Fury in advance of the weigh-in for his forthcoming rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The pair strike the scales on Friday, with Fury earlier stating he’d weigh, ‘270 pounds of stable muscle’ through his social media.

Even though Arum disputes this, the Prime Rank supremo says Fury is in the most effective condition of his lifetime for the Pay out-For each-See blockbuster.

“You have to realize, when you are dealing with a six-foot, 9-inch person – a significant human currently being, you can turn a whole lot of extra fat into muscle. With that muscle mass, he’s likely to set on body weight. But it’s not like flab fat. It is not like Andy Ruiz’s pounds,” Arum exclusively advised Entire world Boxing Information.

“He looks more suit to me than I observed him in the final two fights. His human body is a lot additional svelte. So, it’s that ensuing in far more excess weight, you know I have unquestionably no thought. But it is not like someone putting on an extra 10 or fifteen lbs . of extra fat.

“I really don’t even know if he has place it on mainly because I know from the nutritionist that he’s eating very well. There is no junk foods. All the things that is likely into his procedure is monitored, contrary to the initial two fights he had with me.

“Fury has a good nutritionist now searching out for him. He’s in wonderful condition. He performs out twice a day, so if there is excess pounds, it will definitely be of no consequence.”



270

On Fury’s Instagram post stating his intentions, Arum concluded: “I do not even know if there is a excess weight variance.

“I really do not know where that variety (270 pounds) arrived from. Sometimes fighters say a good deal of sthat really isn’t proper.

“He just appears a great deal fitter than he did for the very last two fights,” he explained.

