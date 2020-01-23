Special contingents for Abe and others led to extended guest lists for cherry blossom parties: documents

The number of guests at state-funded cherry blossom viewing parties skyrocketed due to special rates allocated to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other politicians based on newly discovered materials from the cabinet office.

The material, which was presented to government and opposition camps on Tuesday, contains a list of guests who were invited to the controversial cherry blossom viewing parties from 2014 to 2019 hosted by Abe.

Opposition parties are asking the government to provide additional material related to the parties at the center of the cronyism allegations involving the Abe administration.

According to lists, the number of guests in 2019 was 15,420, compared to around 1,700 in 2015.

The number of high-profile guests, who appeared to represent quotas based on recommendations from the Prime Minister or other politicians, was 8,894, an increase of 1,500 over 2015. The list for the 2014 party had no such entry.

The number of guests was highest in 2018 at 15,910, including 9,494 guests invited as part of the contingents, which corresponds to an increase of 1,900 compared to the previous year.

In September 2018, Abe won a third consecutive term as president of the ruling Libel Democratic Party.

When asked why the materials had not been published, cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga reported at a press conference on Wednesday that he had not known about their existence.

Jun Azumi, head of parliamentary affairs for Japan’s main opposition constitutional democratic party, told reporters the same day that the numbers in the documents are surprising.

The party would urge the government to fully disclose the materials related to the parties. Abe and Suga should take responsibility.