[special:-eu-claims-uk-seeks-to-undermine-its-unity-at-trade-talks:-document]



FILE Photograph: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Primary Minister’s Europe adviser David Frost five are observed at the commence of the initially spherical of post -Brexit trade offer talks involving the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March two, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool through REUTERS/File Photo

March five, 2020

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union claims Britain is striving to weaken the bloc’s place at trade talks by speaking to unique member states and has urged EU governments not to keep a “parallel negotiation” with London.

An EU document noticed by Reuters reported the bloc’s negotiating stance could be undermined if member states communicate individually to Britain though a new trade settlement with London is currently being negotiated next its departure from the Union.

Formal negotiations commenced in Brussels this week, just above a month following Britain remaining the EU. The intention is to reach settlement on a new trade connection by the stop of this year.

“We have information and facts that the Uk colleagues are approaching us at distinct stages and making an attempt to engage in troubles that are joined to our negotiations,” a senior diplomat from Croatia, which chairs EU meetings in the very first half of 2020, instructed a meeting of Brussels envoys from member states.

“(We) Would like to inquire (member states) to restrain from participating in contacts of a nature that may perhaps be perceived as a parallel negotiation, in material, and probably undermine the placement of the EU and negotiator,” examine the minutes from Wednesday’s conference.

The EU’s executive European Commission is in demand of the talks on behalf of the 27 member states, and Frenchman Michel Barnier is the main negotiator.

Requested to remark, a British government spokesman said: “The British isles is very clear that it is negotiating its future relationship with the EU with the European Fee, and it is for the European Fee to obtain frequent ground amid the EU’s member states.”

The EU has extensive experienced concerns that Britain will try out to divide member states to try out to gain the higher hand in the negotiations.

Very similar tensions were on exhibit in far more than 3 several years of tortuous divorce talks which led to Britain leaving the bloc in January but the EU maintained united placement.

The EU is now negotiating at the same time a offer on trade in goods with Britain, a new protection pact and agreements on a extensive selection of concerns from transport to fisheries.

It is also individually evaluating its future economic ties with London, the premier monetary center in Europe.

EU governments have been warned on Wednesday that Barnier “should be the sole interlocutor for the EU,” according to the minutes.

(Extra reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels and William James in London, Modifying by Timothy Heritage)