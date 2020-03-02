[Special: Freshly attained paperwork present Huawei purpose in shipping prohibited U.S. equipment to Iran]



By Steve Stecklow

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Huawei Systems, which for many years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, created internal company information in 2010 that demonstrate it was instantly associated in sending prohibited U.S. computer system devices to Iran’s major cell-cellphone operator.

Two Huawei packing lists, dated December 2010, involved laptop tools produced by Hewlett-Packard Co and destined for the Iranian carrier, inner Huawei paperwork reviewed by Reuters demonstrate.

One more Huawei doc, dated two months later, stated: “Currently the machines is shipped to Tehran, and waiting for the personalized clearance.”

The packing lists and other interior documents, noted right here for the initial time, present the strongest documentary evidence to day of Huawei’s involvement in alleged trade sanctions violations. They could bolster Washington’s multifaceted marketing campaign to test the energy of Huawei, the world’s main telecommunications-products maker.

The United States is hoping to persuade allies to avoid using Huawei tools in their subsequent-generation cellular telecommunications methods, identified as 5G. Individually, U.S. authorities are battling Huawei on a legal front.

The freshly obtained paperwork include a multi-million dollar telecommunications task in Iran that figures prominently in an ongoing legal case Washington has introduced in opposition to the Chinese company and its main economical officer, Meng Wanzhou. The daughter of Huawei’s founder, Meng has been preventing extradition from Canada to the United States because her arrest in Vancouver in December 2018. Huawei and Meng have denied the prices, which include bank fraud, wire fraud and other allegations.

The paperwork, which are not cited in the legal circumstance, deliver new facts about Huawei’s job in delivering an Iranian telecom provider with several personal computer servers, switches and other machines designed by HP, as effectively as software program designed by other American providers at the time, together with Microsoft Corp, Symantec Corp and Novell Inc.

A U.S. indictment alleges that Huawei and Meng participated in a fraudulent scheme to obtain prohibited U.S. items and technologies for Huawei’s Iran-centered business enterprise, and transfer income out of Iran by deceiving Western banking companies. The indictment accuses Huawei and Meng of surreptitiously utilizing an “unofficial subsidiary” in Iran identified as Skycom Tech Co Ltd to attain the prohibited products.

“Huawei could as a result try to assert ignorance with regard to any unlawful act fully commited by Skycom on behalf of Huawei, including violations of” U.S. sanctions legislation, the indictment states. Skycom, which Huawei has described as a nearby company lover in Iran, is named as a defendant. Documents in Hong Kong, the place Skycom was registered, present the agency was liquidated in June 2017.

The freshly received documents reviewed by Reuters present that another Chinese business, Panda Intercontinental Information Know-how Co, which isn’t named in the U.S. indictment, was also involved in attaining components and software for the Iranian task. Panda International has longstanding ties to Huawei and is managed by a Chinese point out-owned business.

“Due to ongoing lawful proceedings, it is not ideal for Huawei to comment at this time,” a Huawei spokesman reported in response to concerns about the freshly obtained documents. “Huawei is fully commited to comply with all relevant laws and restrictions in the nations around the world and areas where by we function, like all export command and sanction legislation and regulations of the UN, U.S., and EU.”

China’s overseas ministry stated that “the United States, without the need of presenting any proof, has been in excess of-generalizing the strategy of nationwide protection and abusing its condition power to unreasonably suppress unique Chinese corporations.” It referred issues about the Huawei files to the corporation.

PACKING LISTS

The U.S. indictment cites articles by Reuters in 2012 and 2013 which claimed that Skycom experienced presented in late 2010 to market at least one.3 million euros really worth of embargoed HP laptop devices to Cellular Telecommunication Co of Iran. The Iranian cell supplier is variously regarded as MCI and MCCI.

MCI’s mother or father enterprise is Telecommunication Co of Iran. At the time, TCI was controlled by a consortium whose biggest stakeholder was a firm controlled by the elite Islamic Innovative Guard Corps. Yet another stakeholder was Setad, an business managed by Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The earlier Reuters experiences had been dependent on a partial price listing provided in a Huawei and Skycom proposal in October 2010 to increase MCI’s client billing method. Huawei had delivered MCI’s authentic billing process, which was not retaining tempo with MCI’s expanding consumer foundation. The price tag listing was marked with Huawei’s symbol and stamped “SKYCOM IRAN Business.”

At the time, Huawei reported it in the long run in no way sent the HP merchandise to Iran. A Huawei spokesman explained to Reuters in 2012 that the price tag list was a “bidding document” submitted by Skycom and that “Huawei has under no circumstances supplied the gear … nor performed so by way of Skycom.”

But the recently attained paperwork – a lot more than 100 extra web pages relevant to the task – show that Huawei was involved in sending at the very least some of that U.S. equipment to Iran. The documents are variously created in English, Chinese and Farsi.

1 inside doc showed that Huawei was deeply associated in the MCI growth venture. It states that on September 25, 2010, MCI questioned Huawei to start off the undertaking. “The devices contract was signed,” the document states, without furnishing details.

The documents also consist of a “Bill of Quantity Quotation,” a 2010 proposal that listed the gear needed for the venture. It was generated by Huawei and contains HP equipment, as effectively as server software package created then by Microsoft, Symantec and Novell.

The files also contain two packing lists that ended up dated December seven and December 13, 2010, with Huawei’s brand at the major. The title Huawei also seems in the lists’ metadata – personal computer info about the documents’ generation.

The packing lists, which contain some prohibited HP gear, delivered in depth facts of 340 transport cases, these types of as weights and dimensions, with greatest places in the important Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad.

The packing lists include things like several HP servers, switches and disk arrays, as very well as Microsoft Home windows Server 2003 and SQL Server 2000 software package.

SALE ‘PROHIBITED’

Reuters did not have obtain to other transportation documents, these kinds of as customs and supply types, specifying which tools attained MCI. But a afterwards Huawei doc mentioned that equipment for the telecom enlargement challenge had arrived in Iran.

MCI did not answer to a request for remark.

A spokesman for Hewlett Packard Business claimed: “Our deal conditions prohibited the sale of these products to Iran, and necessary that our partners comply with all relevant export guidelines and polices. This remains real these days.”

Microsoft did not response queries about the legality of transport its server program to Iran. Symantec, now identified as NortonLifeLock Inc, declined to remark. The current proprietor of the Novell software program didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Some of the freshly acquired paperwork counsel Huawei could have employed Panda International to obtain hardware and software program.

The documents include a signed machines contract amongst MCI and Panda Intercontinental that integrated additional than $10 million worthy of of products for the billing method project, even though it doesn’t specify all of the equipment. According to the contract, which references an invoice from September 2010, MCI was to pay back Panda Global as a result of China Construction Bank’s department in the metropolis of Shenzhen – the place of Huawei’s headquarters.

Panda International is controlled by China Electronics Corp, a Chinese condition-owned tech organization. According to Panda International’s web-site, Panda has a “long and deep heritage with Huawei” that commenced in 2007.

People common with the subject told Reuters that Huawei often made use of Panda Intercontinental to ship equipment to consumers in Iran and Syria.

Panda International, China Electronics and China Design Bank did not reply to requests for comment.

In 2014, the U.S. Office of Commerce extra Panda Worldwide to its “Entity List” – a roster of businesses efficiently banned from undertaking business enterprise with U.S. corporations. The section claimed Panda Global may have attempted “to export things to destinations sanctioned by the United States.”

The paperwork reviewed by Reuters demonstrate that Huawei was associated in the devices deal between Panda Worldwide and MCI.

A letter from MCI to Huawei with a handwritten day in July 2011 described a series of difficulties with the set up of HP racks and other devices in Shiraz associated to the Panda International deal.

Two a long time later, a joint letter signed by officials from Huawei and MCI in Oct 2013 verified that “problems and shortcomings” beneath the tools deal “were settled by Huawei.”

(Reporting by Steve Stecklow. Supplemental reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Koh Gui Qing in New York, Alexandra Harney in Hong Kong and the Beijing newsroom. Edited by Michael Williams and Peter Hirschberg.)