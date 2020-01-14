Special guests who left an impression on “Running Man” in 2019

2019 was an incredible year for SBS’s “Running Man” and the show invited some of its most entertaining guests!

Below are special “Running Man” guests who captivated viewers in 2019!

Han Ki Bum

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the former professional basketball player became a laughing bomb of “Running Man” in 2019. During the episode of October 20, Han Ki Bum threw the biggest laughing bomb by imitating the famous “Mosquito” by Lee Kwang Soo. Song “from the sitcom” High Kick Through the Roof “. Lee Kwang Soo, who retained all kinds of laughs to complete the mission” Try Not To Laugh “, was surprised by the sudden appearance of Han Ki Bum and the player antics even had the “Grim Reaper of Laughter” Kim Jong Kook crying with laughter. After appearing on the program, Han Ki Bum quickly became a meme on the Internet and even dominated real-time search terms Han Ki Bum then created another legendary appearance on “Running Man” by dressing a girl in the group for the November 24 episode.

Kang Han Na

Kang Han Na first bonded with “Running Man” as part of the “Running Man Family Global Package Project” in 2018, and she continued to charm viewers with her appearances in 2019 as well! The actress appeared continuously in the November and December episodes of the series and has always become the # 1 search word on portal sites after her appearances. One particular moment that stood out was when Kang Han Na spoke of a recent unreserved breakup.

Geum Sae Rok, Jang Jin Hee and Hwang Bo Ra

“Running Man” introduced a number of rising actresses in 2019. Geum Sae Rok, who starred in the SBS drama “The Fiery Priest”, became known as “Rising Variety Show Star” after his appearance, and Jang Jin Hee, who appeared in “Extreme Job”, attracted viewers with his thigh wrestling match again Song Ji Hyo. Hwang Bo Ra, who starred in “Vagabond”, also showed his variety show skills with his hilarious dance.

“Running Man” is broadcast on Sunday at 5 p.m. KST.

Check out the latest episode of “Running Man” below!

