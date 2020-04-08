Special! Is Karan Taker single? The actor has a cautious answer and you can’t miss it

Karan Taker has been praised for his acting talent but he has always been on the beat of television since his debut. Her relationship status has always been a question. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actor opened up about whether he was alone and in the most barbaric way. Scroll to find out what he said.

Last seen on Special Ops, Karan Taker is receiving great reviews for his web show. The actor did a special Insta Koimoi show today and showed him working on the show, what he feels about love and the state of their relationship.

When asked if she was single or not, the actor said, “I am single without being married, so …” Well, that was a good answer.

For the reversal, Karan was allegedly dating television actress Crystal D’Souza and the two split last year. They have both worked together on television serials and were very fond of Indian television.

Talking about the special ups, the show starred alongside KK Menon, Sana Khan, Sayami Kher, and Karan Taker. Written by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair, the show was partly real and partly fictional. A detective thriller that traces a man who was behind a deadly terrorist attack. Karan plays Farooq Ali and was praised for it.

