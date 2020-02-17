[Special: Italian govt leaning in the direction of 3rd phrase for Eni CEO – sources]



February 17, 2020

By Giuseppe Fonte, Stephen Jewkes and Giselda Vagnoni

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian authorities is leaning toward reappointing Claudio Descalzi as CEO of point out-controlled oil organization Eni, offered he will perform with a new board to pace up efforts to cut carbon emissions, four senior political resources told Reuters.

The most significant member of the ruling coalition, the anti-establishment five-Star Motion, has been very crucial of the veteran oilman in the earlier, not minimum mainly because he is becoming tried in Italy for alleged corruption over a 2011 oil offer in Nigeria. Descalzi denies any wrongdoing.

Having said that, Rome is eager for an professional chief with a track record of working with geopolitically sensitive parts this kind of as Africa and the Middle East to oversee interests there, and to assist Eni change towards cleaner sources of electrical power devoid of inflicting way too substantially injury on profitability.

“No remaining selection has been built nonetheless, but Descalzi has a good probability to be reappointed,” a government member of the ruling middle-remaining Democratic Bash (PD) reported, inquiring not to be named for the reason that of the sensitivity of the make a difference.

Eni, a prosperous source of dividends for stretched point out coffers, has usually been noticed as a essential piece of Italy’s strength plan and also essential for overseas plan due to the fact of its in depth abroad existence.

Descalzi’s next term primary the company comes to an finish in May and the authorities is anticipated to flag as shortly as March whether or not or not he will be kept on. The 64-calendar year aged govt is thanks to existing Eni’s hottest business system on Feb. 28.

Financial system Minister Roberto Gualtieri, a PD minister, mentioned on Friday that “very useful people” were being working condition-owned corporations, which also involve utility large Enel and protection group Leonardo , but did not elaborate.

The 5-Star Motion is not opposing Descalzi’s reappointment as long as he is ready to operate with a new board to accelerate moves to cut carbon emissions, a well known member of the motion explained.

“He is successful spherical key figures in the celebration,” the official said, also asking not to be named.

The nomination procedure at Italy’s condition-managed organizations is historically the topic of powerful political horse trading simply because of their sizing and significance. Talks commonly go down to the wire and can transform unexpectedly on political vagaries.

The Treasury, which owns four.34% of Eni and controls a further 25.76% via state loan provider CDP, has the right to appoint 6 users of Eni’s nine-robust board. It is anticipated to current a list of candidates that will include the identify of the new CEO.

The Treasury declined to remark for this story, as did Eni.

Descalzi was very first appointed to the leading work at Eni in 2014 by the federal government of Matteo Renzi, whose Italy Alive occasion is now a junior member of the ruling coalition.

Aided by main discoveries in Egypt and Mozambique, Descalzi reworked the company into 1 of the industry’s most thriving oil and gasoline explorers. He has shunned pricey bets on North American shale gasoline and far more recently received accolades from investors by signing a flurry of promotions in the Gulf.

Nonetheless, his leadership has not been devoid of controversy.

In one particular of the oil industry’s most significant ever scandals, Italian prosecutors allege Eni and Royal Dutch Shell purchased a Nigerian oilfield in 2011 understanding most of the $one.three billion order price would go to brokers and middlemen in bribes.

The trial, which features Descalzi due to the fact he led Eni’s exploration and production business enterprise at the time of the transaction, is drawing to a close, but is not predicted to conclude until just after the nomination procedure for a new CEO.

Eni and Shell, like Descalzi, have denied wrongdoing.

Irrespective of the allegations, two of the resources explained Rome was drawn to trying to keep Descalzi as a constant pair of palms at a time of increasing turmoil in Libya, exactly where Eni is the most important international oil and gas producer. “The (Italian) governing administration at the instant is weak and the message coming out of Rome is to rock the boat as little as possible,” one of them claimed.

Descalzi’s encounter could also assist Eni meet growing pressure from politicians and buyers for oil companies to do more to handle world warming.

The CEO, a physicist by education, established up Eni’s green vitality device in 2015 and launched a target for web-zero carbon emissions from exploration and output functions by 2030.

Having said that, rivals these kinds of as Repsol , Shell and, much more a short while ago, BP , have gone even further, and Descalzi is less than tension to established bolder targets.

“He’s bought the ball rolling but now he’s obtained to elevate the bar,” a person of the resources explained.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Giselda Vagnoni in Rome, Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Editing by Mark Potter)