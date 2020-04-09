Special Master Daniel Foley recommends reducing state prisoner stem cell spread in COVID-19

Special independent masters assigned to study overcrowding at the state correctional facility recommend that the Department of Public Safety work with other stakeholders to reduce the number of inmates housed following a coronavirus pandemic.

“It is my recommendation that the process of reconsidering, mitigating, and monitoring the operational capabilities of Hawai’i’s correctional center begin,” Special Master Daniel Foley said in a filing with the Hawaii Supreme Court today.

The Public Defender’s office late last month filed a motion with the High Court asking for the state to release certain non-violent inmates as a way to reduce the number of people held in state prisons and over. prisons. The office pointed out that limiting social contact between individuals is the key issue in dealing with widespread infiltration of Coronaviruses and that the state’s prison population of its eight prisons and prisons is beyond capacity. They call for the release of non-violent prisoners, and some currently in prison, to free their population.

In a subsequent filing, Public Defender James Tabe submitted a list of 426 inmates, all but a handful of whom are housed in four state prisons, which he believes should be considered for release.

Attorney General Clare Connors and three of the four prosecutors in the county, on record, have not discussed overcrowding in their facility and have not raised objections to the concept of freeing inmates. But they insisted that the detainee case be handled individually and that those released should be closely monitored.

Gov. David Ige last week wrote to President Trump seeking use of the Federal Detention Center to house state prisoners temporarily to help ease overpopulation in response to the trap.

DPS said it is already working with the judiciary and others to reduce prisoner population – short of releasing people. His total prison population, as of Monday, was 1,695 prisoners, a decrease of 504 from his county on March 2.

The High Court last week designated Foley as special master and gave her until today to file a preliminary report.

Foley, a retired appeals judge and one-time civil liberties lawyer, cited in its 44-page recommendation preliminary report made by a state-appointed oversight commission that called for certain inmates to be released to help reduce the possibility of COVID proliferation. – … 19 both in eight state prisons and in Hawaii’s largest population.

“The parties should continue this effort to reduce the prisoner population and lower their currently fixed capacity in light of COVID-19,” Foley wrote. “In addition, it is important that concurrent efforts continue, which should include DPS sharing plans and efforts to implement its Pandemic Response Plan as requested by the Oversight Commission.”

Foley added: “While current counts of cells serving dual, triple, or wasteful cards are yet unknown to the special meter in the short time available for this interim report, a credible source advised that in some modules personal space appears downright impossible and about. 160 people in 48 cells in two modules of MCCC, or 175 people in 54 cells in HCCC. “