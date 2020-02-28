[Special shipping: Columbia company operator ships footwear overseas just after airstrike]

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – A team of men and ladies abroad just received a exclusive shipping and delivery from a small business owner in Irmo.

When an Iranian air strike strike US navy facilities in Iraq in January, people today stationed there lost most, if not all of their individual possessions.

Toni Jumper owns Fleet Ft Columbia which has two suppliers in the location. When she was contacted about the want for assistance, she put jointly a strategy to get containers of 38 shoes, 38 socks and 38 insoles to individuals stationed abroad.

With the enable of her model reps who pitched in, Toni was able to make positive people impacted received back some of the comforts of property they misplaced.

Enjoy the video earlier mentioned for much more of the story.